With 20 new Covid-19 cases in Ranchi, Jharkhand records highest single-day spike; state tally at 103

With 20 new Covid-19 cases in Ranchi, Jharkhand records highest single-day spike; state tally at 103

The 20 new Covid-19 cases recorded in Jharkhand on Monday included an assistant sub-inspector of police, who was on duty at Ranchi’s Hindpiri locality, a Covid-19 hotspot, and an ambulance driver.

ranchi Updated: Apr 28, 2020 06:43 IST
Hindustan Times, Ranchi
People wait for their samples to be taken at a coronavirus testing centre during lockdown to curb spread of Covid-19, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, April 26, 2020.
People wait for their samples to be taken at a coronavirus testing centre during lockdown to curb spread of Covid-19, in Ranchi, Jharkhand, Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Diwakar Prasad / HT Photo )
         

With 20 people testing positive for coronavirus in Ranchi district on Monday, Jharkhand saw the highest single-day spike in the Covid-19 cases in the state so far, taking the total count to 103.

State health department’s principal secretary Nitin Madan Kulkarni said, “Twenty new Covid-19 cases were found in Ranchi district, including three from Itki and four from Hindpiri.”

While three cases were reported from Itki block, two cases were found in Bero blocks on Monday. The rest nine were reported from Kadru, Doranda, Kanke and Hindpiri.

Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences director Dr D K Singh said 20, out of the total 370 samples tested during the day, were found positive, according to news agency PTI.

He said the new patients include an assistant sub-inspector of police, who was on duty at Ranchi’s Hindpiri locality, a Covid-19 hotspot, and an ambulance driver.

Jharkhand has 83 active coronavirus cases while three people have died till now due to the pandemic.  Seventeen have recovered from the disease. Ranchi district has so far recorded the maximum number of cases which reached 75 on Monday.

(With inputs from PTI)

