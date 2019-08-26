Youth accused of sexually abusing 8-year-old girl saved from mob lynching in Jamshedpur

ranchi

A 22-year-old youth was rescued from being mob lynched at Sopodera near Salghajri railway crossing after an angry crowd caught him on charges of sexually abusing an eight-year-old girl under Parsudih police station in Jamshedpur on Sunday evening. Police rushed to the spot following information and rescued the accused, Mahavir Munda.

“Mahavir Mundu, who was absconding after allegedly sexually abusing a minor on August 13, was spotted by locals who chased him and managed to caught hold of him near Muckdumpur. Following information, we rushed to the spot and rescued him,” Animesh Gupta, Parsudih PS officer-in-charge (OC), told HT this evening.

Gupta said over a hundred people had gathered at the spot where Munda was tied up but police managed to save him from public beating. “We will produce him in court. We are also conducting medical tests of the victim girl,” he added.

Gupta further informed that an FIR had been lodged against Munda under POCSO Act-2012 for forced oral sex, sexual assault and abusing her private body parts. “Childline officials have brought the victim and her family to us this morning after which we lodged the case and brought Munda’s father to the police station. The victim’s mother said that the minor was abused on August 13 but she came to know about it yesterday,” said Gupta.

East Singhbhum district child welfare committee (CWC) chairperson Pushpa Rani Tirkey said a team led by Usha Gupta had taken the victim to Parsudih PS this morning after which a case was lodged. “I have asked the OC to conduct medical tests of the victim today. We have taken her in our custody and kept her in a child home. We don’t want to disclose the location as her family has already been threatened by family members of the accused and slum-dwellers,” said Tirkey.

