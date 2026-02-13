Abhishek Bachchan sells Mumbai duplex apartment in Godrej Planet for ₹14.5 crore

Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan has sold a luxury duplex apartment in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi for ₹14.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Abhishek Bachchan has sold a luxury duplex in Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi for ₹14.5 crore, as per property records accessed by Zapkey. (File Photo )

The apartment has a total carpet area of 2,249 sq ft and was transacted at a rate of ₹64,473 per sq ft. The buyers are Rishi Mandawat, a partner at Bain Capital Private Equity, and Smita Mehta, registration records show.

The property, located at Godrej Planet, comprises duplex units on the 40th and 41st floors in Tower 4 (Strata). The deal also includes three car parking slots, the document showed. The transaction was registered on February 12, 2026.

Godrej Plane is a luxury residential apartment project located in the Mahalakshmi neighbourhood in Mumbai. The project has over 300 apartments of 2, 3, and 5 BHK dimensions developed over a five-tower skyscraper, according to the website.

Abhishek Bachchan could not be reached for a comment. A list of queries has been sent to Bain Capital Private Equity, and the story will be updated if a response is received.



Bollywood transactions in Mumbai Earlier this month, Bollywood actor Ishaan Khattar purchased a luxury apartment in Mumbai’s upscale Pali Hill for ₹29.37 crore. The actor acquired the flat in the Navroz Apartments at Bandra’s Pali Hill under the Navroze Premises Co-operative Society. The apartment has a carpet area of 2,989.05 sq ft.

Karan Johar also purchased an apartment in Mumbai's Khar area for ₹8.05 crore. The apartment, spanning 1,060 sq ft of RERA carpet area, was purchased in the Pali Vintage building in Khar, documents showed.

In 2025, several Bollywood stars exited residential investments, while others turned to commercial property acquisitions.



Amitabh Bachchan made headlines last year for a series of high-value real estate moves, involving both the purchase and sale of multiple properties. In total, he transacted nearly ₹140 crore in real estate, spanning a mix of acquisitions and divestments across various asset types, Hindustan Times Real Estate reported.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar sold at least eight property units in the Mumbai real estate market in 2025, earning returns of over ₹110 crore. The sales include luxury apartments and commercial office spaces in prime locations such as Borivali, Worli, and Lower Parel.

By value, Jeetendra Kapoor's transaction was the largest real-estate transaction by a Bollywood family in 2025. Kapoor and his family sold a land parcel in Mumbai's Andheri in May 2025 for ₹855 crore to NTT Global Data Centres. The property was sold through two family-owned firms, Pantheon Buildcon Private Limited and Tusshar Infra Developers Private Limited.