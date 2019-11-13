Amalgamate flats and get a bigger house at almost half the price: DDA

real-estate

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 13:25 IST

The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) is offering 500 pairs of Low Income Group (LIG) flats in Narela with permission to amalgamate them. A special housing scheme for this will be launched by the end of this week.

DDA officials say, under the new scheme people will get the plinth area of an MIG flat after amalgamation at almost half the price of a MIG. The land-owning agency is optimistic of a good response.

DDA vice-chairman Tarun Kapoor said, “The scheme will be out in the next few days. This will be a good opportunity for those who want an MIG flat. The cost of a pair of flats is coming out to be close to Rs 45-47 lakh, which is almost half the price of an MIG. The first 500 pair of flats will put up on sale on first come, first serve basis.”

The flats which are being put on sale in this new scheme are the one which were returned by the allottees of the housing scheme of 2019, which was launched in March this year.

A proposal to allow amalgamation of LIG flats was passed by the land-owning agency in September. DDA officials said that the amalgamation of flats has to be done by the buyer. “We have identified towers in our housing complexes where flats are available which can be amalgamated. People will have to buy two units of LIG flats and amalgamate it. We will sanction the plan,” said a senior DDA official.

The official said that as the LIG units constructed in Narela are “slightly bigger than the ones constructed elsewhere”, people can avail the floor area of a MIG flat after amalgamation. After amalgamation, people will get close to 95sq.m area. An MIG flats is 105sq.m in size and costs around Rs 97 lakh. Here they can get almost the same area for just Rs 45-47 lakh,” said a senior DDA official.

The official added, “. There are close to 6,000 LIG flats in Narela. If we get a good response, then we will put up more flats on sale. We have identified blocks where we have such flats available which can be sold as a pair.”

Housing in Narela has been a huge concern for the land-owning agency as majority of the flats have been returned by the allottees of successive housing scheme. While the DDA has offered some MIG flats to Delhi Police and others to para military forces, it still has an inventory of over 7000 unsold LIG flats.

In the recent housing scheme, the DDA had sold 8,400-odd flats. But close to 6000 flats, mostly LIG, have been returned by the allottees.