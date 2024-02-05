 Anarock raises around ₹200 crore funding from 360 ONE Asset - Hindustan Times
Anarock raises around 200 crore funding from 360 ONE Asset

Anarock raises around 200 crore funding from 360 ONE Asset

ByHT News Desk
Feb 05, 2024 01:06 PM IST

Funds to be deployed into Anarock’s business growth and industry leading Proptech platforms

Independent real estate consultancy Anarock has announced an investment of around 200 crore from 360 ONE Asset Management Limited, an alternate asset manager, to enhance its tech infrastructure, accelerate its expansion, and introduce innovations.

Independent real estate consultancy Anarock has announced an investment of around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>200 crore from 360 ONE Asset Management Limited, an alternate asset manager. (Picture for representational purpose only) (Photo by Sunil Ghosh / Hindustan Times)
“We are delighted to have 360 ONE Asset as our first equity investor. This investment will go a considerable way in keeping ANAROCK at the forefront of the industry by fueling further innovation and growth. The capital has been earmarked for faster business expansion and fine-tuning our proprietary Proptech platforms, which have proved to be game changers for our real estate marketing capabilities. We will continue to explore new high-growth business opportunities,” said Anuj Puri, chairman, Anarock.

"This is by far the most opportune time to expand our reach and services,” said Puri.

“The Indian real estate sector is expected to account for 10-13% of India's GDP by 2025, from its existing share of 7%. We project strong and sustained growth for the industry over the next decade, with its potential market value surpassing $1 trillion by 2030. ANAROCK will lead the market with upgraded AI/ML technologies to accelerate our developer clients’ residential inventory sales,” he said.

Sameer Nath, Chief Investment Officer and Head of Venture Capital & Private Equity at 360 ONE Asset, said, “We are delighted to be the first equity investor for ANAROCK. In ANAROCK, we observe a top-class management team, premier marketing and advisory capabilities and a clear leader in India’s large and growing real estate services sector.”

Founded in 2017 by Anuj Puri, former chairman and country head of one of India’s prominent international real estate consultants, and Rohin Shah, managing director of UK-based Marylebone Asset Management, Anarock is an independent real estate consultancy in India and the Middle East.

360 ONE Asset Management Limited, earlier known as IIFL Asset Management Limited, is an alternate asset manager with overall alternates AUM and public market mandates of more than $ 8 billion as on December 31, 2023.

