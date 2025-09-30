Anurang Jain, nephew of the late Rahul Bajaj of the Bajaj Group, buys a luxury villa in Alibaug for ₹38.15 crore

Anurang Jain, nephew of the late Rahul Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, and promoter of Endurance Technologies, has purchased a luxury villa in the coastal town of Alibaug, near Mumbai, for ₹38.15 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.com. Anurang Jain, nephew of the late Rahul Bajaj of Bajaj Auto, and promoter of Endurance Technologies, has purchased a luxury villa in the coastal town of Alibaug, near Mumbai, for ₹38.15 crore. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Lodha Developers Photo)

The villa was purchased from Lodha Developers Ltd, owned by Abhishek Lodha.

Jain has purchased the villa in the project named Alibaug Townhouses, also known as Lodha Alibaug. The project is an integrated township spanning 100 acres.

The villa purchased by Jain measures over 5,600 sq ft. It comes with four car parking spaces, the documents show.

The transaction was registered on September 23, 2025, for which a stamp duty of ₹1.33 crore was paid, along with a registration fee of ₹30,000, as per the property registration documents.

The stamp duty paid was 3.5% for the transaction, as a 50% concession in stamp duty is applicable for the first agreement under the Integrated Township Project, as per government orders, according to Zapkey.com

The Lodha Alibaug project is currently under construction, and the Maharashtra RERA completion deadline is August 31, 2029.

An email query sent to Lodha Developers Ltd. and Endurance Technologies Ltd. did not receive any response. The story will be updated if a response is received.

Anurang Jain, of Endurance Technologies, an auto components firm, was in the news in 2024 for having bought a 1,350-sq-ft corner bungalow in New Delhi's Kautilya Marg for ₹130 crores. Jain paid a stamp duty of ₹8.32 crore for the transaction, according to property documents.

All about the Alibaug real estate market Alibaug, is a coastal town, around a three-hour drive from Mumbai and a two-hour drive from South Mumbai. Additionally, one can also reach Alibaug using the Ro-Ro ferry in under an hour from South Mumbai.

In 2024, Emaar India announced that it plans to foray into Alibaug. The company plans to build 84 villas spread across a 25-acre parcel, with each villa priced between ₹9 crore and ₹15 crore. Oberoi Realty has acquired 81 acres of land in Alibaug with plans to develop a luxury hotel and branded residence villas as part of the project.

Hirannandani Communities, led by Niranjan Hirananadani, has also announced the launch of the first phase of its 225-acre integrated township project, Hiranandani Sands, in Alibaug on September 29, 2025.

The company is investing ₹5,000 crore in the project, which has an estimated gross development value (GDV) of ₹17,000 crore.

Alibaug is also known as a haven for the second homes of Bollywood celebrities. This includes Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, actor Kriti Sanon, and Kartik Aaryan, among others.