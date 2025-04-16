Are real estate investors treating homes as ‘trophies’, ‘piggy banks’? Redditors weigh in

In the rush to own real estate in India’s biggest cities, a new wave of homebuyers is emerging—families purchasing properties not to live in but to park their wealth. Alongside them is a distinct class of investors who view residential properties as ‘trophies or piggy banks’—a calculated strategy focused on stacking assets across cities and eventually cashing out big, say Redditors. In the rush to own real estate in India’s biggest cities, Redditors say a new wave of homebuyers is emerging—families purchasing properties not to live in but to park their wealth. (Representational Photo)((Studio Ghibli style image created using ChatGPT))

They say that many buyers treat real estate not as shelter but as an investment strategy. For these investors, the property offers security in uncertain times—a combination of rental income and long-term appreciation. It’s less about finding a home, and more about building a portfolio of assets, hoping the market’s upward streak continues.

Developers also fuel this trend by playing on the fear of missing out, often advertising ‘only one unit left’ to trigger urgency. But Reddit users suggest that behind these quick sell-outs lies a deeper reality: many of these homes are being snapped up not by residents but by investors chasing returns and status.

In a post sub-titled The Investor’s Swagger: Betting Big on Bricks, a Redditor highlighted a rising trend: “Not everyone’s buying to live. Some see homes as trophies or piggy banks.”

They paint a vivid picture—a family earning ₹50 lakh a year, common in every metro, suddenly flush with cash from a land sale or a hefty bonus. A ₹1 crore flat becomes an attractive investment. Why? It’s not just a place—it’s rental income ( ₹20,000– ₹40,000 a month) plus potential appreciation ( ₹5–7 lakh a year). In their minds, that’s a 7–11% return, more reliable than stocks that can tank overnight, the Redditor posted.

“They’re not wrong to dream,” the Redditor adds. “Property prices in Bengaluru jumped over 50% between 2022 and 2024.” But these investors are also betting that yesterday’s boom will continue indefinitely, the post continues.

And it’s not just about owning one flat. Many are collecting properties across cities, not out of need but for prestige. The Redditor notes, “Owning multiple homes isn’t just about wealth—it’s a flex. You’ll hear them say, ‘We’ve got a flat in Bengaluru and Pune,’ as casually as naming vacation spots.”

Trend driven by fear of missing out

The trend is driven by ambition, FOMO, and stories of relatives who bought cheap and sold big. For these investors, it’s less about real estate and more about stacking wins—and status, the post said.

With rental income and the promise of appreciation, Redditors say investors are chasing steady, tangible returns in a world of volatile stocks and uncertain markets. But beneath the confidence is a risky bet—the recent real estate boom will continue its upward climb without pause.