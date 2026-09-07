UN adopts resolution to correct Africa's size on world maps over US objections

The so-called Mercator projection, in use since the 16th century, makes Africa look comparatively small while inflating the size of land masses further away from the equator.

The United Nations General Assembly adopted a resolution on Friday calling for world maps to more accurately reflect the relative size of Africa and other regions, over the objections of the US.

As a result, the African continent appears to be roughly as big as Greenland, though at 11.7 million square miles (30.3 million sq kilometers) it’s about 14 times as large.

The non-binding “Correct the Map” resolution was presented by Togo on behalf of the African Group at the UN, and won support from 164 countries. The US was the only country to vote against it, while six abstained.

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“Beyond cartography, this initiative underscores the importance of representing Africa on the basis of objective and scientifically established realities,” African Union Commission Chair Mahmoud Ali Youssouf said in a statement welcoming the Sept. 4 vote. “Africa must be represented as it truly is: in its true dimensions and in its rightful place in the world.”

The African Union previously threw its weight behind the campaign led by the advocacy groups Africa No Filter and Speak Up Africa, to promote the so-called 2018 Equal Earth projection. The groups have urged the World Bank and United Nations to officially adopt the Equal Earth map.

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The US opposition echoed the Trump administration’s broader campaign against what it calls “woke” policies. “This resolution mocks the work and purpose of this institution,” the US Mission to the UN said in a statement. “Instead of focusing on genuine problems of international peace, prosperity, or good relations, this body is debating map projects from the 16th century, and their role in promoting reparations.”