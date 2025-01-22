Average apartment sizes up by 8% in the top seven cities in 2024; Hyderabad witnesses a 9% decline

The average apartment sizes in the top seven cities increased by almost 8% from 1,420 sq. ft. in 2023 to 1,540 sq. ft. in 2024. While NCR saw the steepest rise from 1,890 sq ft in 2023 to 2,435 sq ft in 2024, mainly due to more luxury supply hitting the market, Hyderabad saw flat sizes shrink by almost 9% due to increase in housing prices, a report by Anarock has said. The average apartment sizes in the top seven cities increased by almost 8% from 1,420 sq. ft. in 2023 to 1,540 sq. ft. in 2024, a report by Anarock has said. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The average flat sizes in the top 7 cities rose by 8% annually in 2024—from 1,420 sq. ft. in 2023 to 1,540 sq. ft. in 2024. NCR has seen the steepest rise among the top 7 cities—from 1,890 sq. ft. in 2023 to 2,435 sq. ft. in 2024, largely due to more luxury supply hitting the market.

The report said only Hyderabad saw a yearly average size decline (9%)—from 2,299 sq. ft. in 2023 to 2,103 sq. ft. in 2024.

Flat sizes in NCR increase by almost 95% in the last six years

In NCR, the average flat size increased by 95% in the last six years - from 1,250 sq. ft. in 2019 to 2,435 sq. ft. in 2024. In the last year, the region witnessed a 29% increase. In 2023, the average flat size in NCR was 1,890 sq. ft. In both periods, NCR saw the highest jump among all the top 7 cities.

In MMR, average flat sizes remain the lowest among the top 7 cities, at 849 sq. ft. in 2024. There has been an 8% increase in 2024 against 2019 (when it was 784 sq. ft.). The region saw the average flat size rise by 7% in the last year.

Bengaluru saw a 30% six-yearly jump – from 1,280 sq. ft. in 2019 to 1,660 sq. ft. in 2024. Between 2023 and 2024, the city saw a 12% rise.

"A deep-dive into the data shows that at 29%, NCR saw the highest annual growth of average flat size – from 1,890 sq. ft. in 2023 to 2,435 sq. ft. in 2024," says Anuj Puri, Chairman - ANAROCK Group.

"This surge is primarily attributable to the region's increased new luxury housing supply over the last year. Developers here closely track and respond to demand, so NCR has seen significant new supply in the more than ₹1.5 crore price bracket. Size is one of the key defining characteristics of luxury homes," he said.

“Chronically space-constrained MMR saw the lowest average flat size growths in these six years,” adds Puri. “The average flat size in MMR was 784 sq. ft. in 2019 and increased by 8% to 849 sq. ft. in 2024. From 2020 onward, the average size in MMR was the highest in 2024, at 849 sq. ft.”