BBMP issues notices to 2.75 lakh Bengaluru property owners over 786 crore in unpaid property taxes

Bengaluru's civic body, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has sent electronic demand notices to 2.75 lakh property owners who have failed to pay property tax, with total dues amounting to over ₹786.86 crore, according to a BBMP statement.

According to data from BBMP, the Mahadevapura zone tops the list with 65,040 defaulters, owing nearly ₹1,979 crore. It is followed by South Bengaluru with dues of ₹1,168 crore from 25,162 properties, and the East zone, where 37,574 properties account for ₹1,153 crore in unpaid taxes.

The notices have been issued electronically, and defaulters are required to clear their dues online at bbmptax.karnataka.gov.in, BBMP special commissioner (revenue), Munish Moudgil said. “If payments are not made, BBMP will initiate recovery measures such as attachment of properties and distress sale of movable and immovable assets.”

Property owners have also been given the option to appeal online with valid reasons for non-payment through BBMPeNyaya.karnataka.gov.in.

Officials noted that property tax is the civic body’s single largest revenue source, and delays in payments directly affect BBMP’s ability to fund roads, waste management, and other civic services. With Bengaluru’s infrastructure under pressure, the BBMP has intensified its recovery drive to plug revenue leaks and improve compliance.

How many property tax defaulters are in Bengaluru?

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has identified 2,75,942 properties that have defaulted on property tax payments, with total dues adding up to nearly ₹786.86 crore, according to data shared by BBMP.

The data showed that Mahadevapura tops the list with 65,040 defaulters owing around ₹197.9 crore. This is followed by the South zone, with 25,162 properties defaulting on about ₹116.8 crore, and the East zone, with 37,574 defaulters who owe ₹115.3 crore.

The data showed that 45,293 properties in Bommanahalli have unpaid taxes amounting to ₹107.3 crore, while Yelahanka has 28,022 defaulters owing ₹80.6 crore. The West zone reported 25,321 defaulters with dues of about ₹75.3 crore, and Rajarajeshwari Nagar has 38,358 properties owing ₹64.8 crore.

Dasarahalli has the lowest number of defaulters at 11,172 properties, with pending dues of nearly ₹28.8 crore.

BBMP to ensure strict collection of property taxes

Previously, BBMP had said that the 100% penalty on property tax defaults is imposed only after two years of non-payment.

For instance, if the property tax for 2024-25 remains unpaid, the penalty will not apply on April 1, 2025. Instead, a simple interest of 15% will be charged throughout the 2025-26 period. The 100% penalty will only come into effect if the tax remains unpaid beyond April 1, 2026.

BBMP data also showed that around 2.5 lakh property owners have historically never paid their taxes, even after several years of default.

The civic body has so far collected ₹4,604 crore out of its property tax target of ₹5,210 crore for the fiscal year 2024-25, representing approximately 88.36% of the target.