Bengaluru real estate: Earning ₹1.9 lakh a month, but still not possible to buy a home?

A 27-year-old tech professional in Bengaluru recently took to Reddit to share his struggles with the city’s real estate market. Despite earning ₹1.9 lakh a month and saving nearly ₹1.5 lakh after expenses, he said buying a home in Bengaluru seems impossible.'

With 3BHK apartments now priced between ₹1.8 crore and ₹2.2 crore, he calculated that even saving diligently for a decade would barely get him close to his goal.

“Will I spend my whole life just paying EMIs and the whole representation of my life will be just a flat?” he asked, voicing what many urban millennials in the city are beginning to feel.

‘Don’t rush to buy a home’ “At this stage, you should focus on investing and building savings instead of rushing to buy a home,” one Redditor wrote. “You never know what direction life takes after marriage; you may have to move cities or shift priorities.”

Others were more philosophical about the challenges of ownership.

“This is our typical middle-class dream which rarely comes true,” one user said, pointing to how global housing prices continue to rise even in economic slowdowns.

“Governments and banks don’t want real estate prices to fall; it brings tax revenue, and the top 5% need somewhere to park their wealth," the user said.



EMI math makes ownership tough for many Several users ran the numbers to show how thin the financial margins can be.

“For a ₹ 2 crore flat, assuming ₹ 50 lakh as down payment, a 20–25 year loan would mean an EMI of around ₹1 lakh,” one user explained. “That’s financially possible only if life goes perfectly, no job loss, no health issues.”

Another pointed out the risk of over-reliance on a single income: “It’s risky to put all the EMI burden on one person. If both partners earn decently, it’s manageable, but the system is designed to keep us trapped.”

For many, the contrast between rising real estate prices and stagnant salary growth is stark.

“My seniors bought flats before COVID for ₹50–60 lakh, and now those same homes cost ₹1.2–1.4 crore,” a commenter said. “I know I’m doing well, but the market makes me feel otherwise.”

Practical voices urge caution and compromise A few of the Redditors offered practical solutions. “Every budget home is available in Bengaluru,” one commenter argued. “If you’re spending ₹1 crore, you can find a decent 2BHK, just avoid projects with heavy amenities like pools or tennis courts you’ll rarely use.”

Others recommended delaying the purchase altogether. “Invest your money where it grows at 10–12% annually instead of locking it in an apartment that depreciates over time,” one user advised. “Buy a home when you’re closer to 40 and financially stronger.”

Still, a minority saw owning as non-negotiable.

“A home is a basic necessity like food and water,” one commenter wrote. “You’ll either pay rent your whole life or EMI. Just get a home you can afford and prepay when possible.”



Financial experts weigh in Financial planner Suresh Sadagopan advises that before committing to a home, an individual should look beyond just income and EMIs to assess their long-term lifestyle, stability, and future goals.

“They need to ask, what are my ongoing commitments, do I plan to stay in this city long-term, or could a future job move require relocation?” Sadagopan explained.

“Buying a house isn’t only a financial decision; it’s a lifestyle choice that limits flexibility," Sadagopan said.

He noted that if monthly living expenses are around ₹80,000– ₹1 lakh, the person would have ₹90,000– ₹1.1 lakh left for savings, insurance, leisure, and EMIs. However, once life and health insurance premiums, discretionary expenses, and an emergency fund are factored in, the margin for loan repayment becomes narrower.