Bengaluru real estate: Over 2.64 lakh property owners in the IT capital yet to pay taxes, BBMP data shows

Bengaluru civic agency, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), has released a list stating that there are a total of 2,64,228 defaulters across eight zones in the city who are yet to pay property taxes. This amounts to pending property tax dues to the tune of ₹47 crore. Over 2.64 lakh property owners in Bengaluru are yet to pay taxes, BBMP data shows (Representational photo)(IANS)

Furthermore, it shows that of the 3,95,253 property tax defaulters identified as of April 1, 2024, less than 35% have cleared their dues.

Alternatively, BBMP has collected ₹273 crore from 1.3 lakh defaulters as of September 1, 2024, the data showed.

As a result, the BBMP has begun attaching properties and sealing non-residential areas. So far, the civic agency has attached nearly 49,500 properties and sealed over 4,500 non-residential areas in the ongoing financial year.

If a property is attached by the BBMP, it means that the civic body is taking legal action to recover unpaid dues.

Earlier, BBMP officials could only issue demand notices for tax payment and seal the premises of defaulters. However, BBMP now has the power to order the attachment of both the bank accounts and immovable properties of the defaulters.

Authorised officials can eventually proceed with distress sale of attached assets for recovery of property taxes, penalties, interest, cesses and other levies.

Which area has seen the maximum property attachments?

The highest number of properties have been attached in the East zone at 9,401, followed by West (9,088) and South (8,351). Over 4,000 properties have been attached each in Dasarahalli, RR Nagar and Yelahanka zones.

Meanwhile 1,317 non-residential areas have been sealed in the East zone and 1,034 in the West, respectively. The number stands at less than 500 each in the remaining six zones, BBMP data showed.

Mahadevapura in East Bengaluru, the highest tax-paying zone within the city, also has the highest quantum of dues pending at ₹116 crore owed by 56,346 defaulters. Meanwhile Dasarahalli has about ₹17 crore pending in arrears by 17,956 defaulters.