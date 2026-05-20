Bengaluru tech couple's post on being ‘very anxious’ over huge home loan amid IT layoffs sparks property buying debate

A Reddit post by a Bengaluru-based tech couple with over a decade of experience triggered a debate over buying property amid ongoing layoffs in the IT sector. Although the couple said they can afford the down payment and EMI for a flat, job security concerns have left them anxious about taking on a large home loan. A Bengaluru tech couple said fears over layoffs and AI-driven job uncertainty have made them anxious about taking a large home loan despite being able to afford the down payment and EMIs. (Picture for representational purposes) (AI generated image using ChatGPT)

The couple, both software developers in product-based companies with 10–11 years of experience, said they were initially excited about purchasing a home.

“Financially, we can manage the down payment and EMI, but with all the recent layoffs and uncertainty in the tech industry, we are feeling very anxious about committing to such a huge loan. We were initially excited about the purchase, but now we are second-guessing whether this is the right time or if we should wait for a couple more years,” the Redditor wrote.

Also Read: Bengaluru techie says ‘no immediate stress’ after layoff, living on rent with no home loan EMI

‘Even buyers having enough savings are hesitating’ One Redditor said they postponed buying a house despite having enough savings to pay for it outright.

“I considered this last year; however, how uncertain the job market is and knowing how fast AI is progressing, I decided not to buy a house even though my savings could cover the entire purchase of the house and not take a loan,” the Redditor wrote.

Another Bengaluru resident pointed to infrastructure concerns and high property prices as major deterrents.

“Considering every society's dependence on [water] tankers. No sight of Kaveri water ever reaching, etc., abysmal infrastructure, nothing better happening in sight in this country, sky-high prices 12-18k per sqft. It's a crazy world we are living in,” the user wrote.

Several users argued that renting still offers greater financial flexibility in the current climate. One person shared that they have continued living in the same rented 2BHK since 2015, with the rent gradually increasing from ₹13,000 to ₹18,000 per month.

“To buy a property in the same area would cost me over 1.5 cr. I have decent savings, a comfortable life, no pressure of EMIs, don't have to think twice before spending money for kids, wife, and parents,” the user wrote, pointing out that avoiding a home loan had reduced stress around job loss.

Risk appetite and AI fears Some Redditors said the decision ultimately depends on financial preparedness and personal risk tolerance.

“It depends on your risk appetite. If you ask here, you are mostly going to get No as an answer,” one user wrote, before listing key questions around emergency savings, ability to upskill and whether the couple could manage if one partner lost their job temporarily.

“One thing or another uncertainty will always exist,” another Redditor noted, adding that buying property in Bengaluru is essentially ‘betting on the future of this city’ despite infrastructure challenges.

Also Read: 'I’ve identified a nice property, but...' Bengaluru techie reconsiders home loan decision amid AI layoff fears

‘Buying for self-use still makes sense’ Despite the concerns, several Redditors defended home ownership, especially for end use rather than speculation.

“Layoffs made everyone rethink big loans, but if your EMI is manageable even if one person loses a job for a few months, then you’re probably safer than you think,” one user wrote. The Redditor advised buyers not to stretch finances because of ‘FOMO or sales pressure’.

Rising EMIs likely to add financial pressure for homebuyers Financial advisors caution that home loan EMIs can be a burden for some buyers, especially in a job market marked by uncertainty. Buyers stretching their budgets to purchase property may find themselves particularly vulnerable, as high monthly repayments leave limited room for other expenses, even in dual-income households, they said

Financial planner Suresh Sadagopan highlighted that many individuals fail to fully account for how quickly fixed commitments, such as EMIs, can erode disposable income. Once these obligations, along with routine living costs, consume a large share of earnings, households may find it difficult to handle unforeseen expenses such as medical emergencies, education costs, or temporary income loss.

He said that sustaining high EMIs often requires disciplined financial management, including curbing non-essential spending, avoiding additional debt, and closely monitoring monthly cash flows.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)