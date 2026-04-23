Bengaluru tenant alleges 60,000 security deposit deduction over repair charges, including repainting for ‘wall doodles’

A tenant in Bengaluru has sparked a debate over rental practices after claiming he lost more than ₹60,000 from his security deposit, alleging that the landlord altered the terms of his lease renewal without disclosure after he had handed over the keys. According to a Reddit post, the deductions included charges for minor tile damage, ceiling fan replacement, rusted balcony grills, and painting to remove ‘wall doodles’, among others. The tenant further claimed that no photographic evidence, invoices, or receipts were provided despite repeated requests.

A tenant in Bengaluru sparked a debate after alleging a ₹ 60,000 deposit loss due to undisclosed lease changes and repair charges including tiles, fan, grills and repainting. (Picture for representational purposes only)(AI generated image using ChatGPT )

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“A clause my landlord secretly changed in my renewal agreement ended up costing me close to ₹60,000 - in absorbed charges, a withheld deposit, and the brokerage and shifting costs of a move I hadn't planned for. .. he showed up at my home without any prior intimation... Then billed me ₹18,710 (on top of one month rent - ₹28,500) in damages with zero photos, zero receipts, and items that weren't even on their own inspection checklist,” the tenant wrote.

The tenant, who had lived in an apartment in Basavanagar for nearly four years, said that the problem arose when a renewal agreement allegedly included a revised notice period, extended from one month to two months, without prior communication.

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{{^usCountry}} “I asked clearly if any terms had changed. The answer was ‘no’, but the document said otherwise,” the tenant wrote. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “I asked clearly if any terms had changed. The answer was ‘no’, but the document said otherwise,” the tenant wrote. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The tenant also alleged that one month’s rent ( ₹28,500) was deducted as a standard painting charge, while additional costs, such as ₹10,000 for removing ‘wall doodles,’ were billed separately. “Same walls, same job, billed twice,” he claimed.Also Read: Bengaluru tenant says landlord turned into an ‘auditor,’ flags ‘inspection team’ and vague deposit deductions Tenant alleges post-handover deductions without proof {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tenant also alleged that one month’s rent ( ₹28,500) was deducted as a standard painting charge, while additional costs, such as ₹10,000 for removing ‘wall doodles,’ were billed separately. “Same walls, same job, billed twice,” he claimed.Also Read: Bengaluru tenant says landlord turned into an ‘auditor,’ flags ‘inspection team’ and vague deposit deductions Tenant alleges post-handover deductions without proof {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} The tenant said that after two pre-move-out inspections and a checklist of minor issues, additional charges began appearing only after the keys were handed over. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The tenant said that after two pre-move-out inspections and a checklist of minor issues, additional charges began appearing only after the keys were handed over. {{/usCountry}}

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“Items like a fan replacement, broken glass, missing fittings, and rusted grills were never mentioned in either inspection. They appeared later in fragments over 30 hours,” he alleged.

The total additional deductions reportedly reached ₹18,710, excluding the painting charge. The tenant further claimed that no photographic evidence, invoices, or receipts were provided despite repeated requests.

“The fan ( ₹2,100), pooja room door laminate ( ₹3,000), kitchen window glass ( ₹300), internet wire, blank socket ( ₹100) - not one of these appeared. Two visits. A written checklist. All completely invisible until after the keys were in their hands,” the tenant wrote.

Debate on ‘wear and tear’ vs ‘damage’

The Redditors said the case has revolved particularly around what constitutes ‘normal wear and tear’ versus actual damage.

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Some users supported the tenant, arguing that routine ageing, such as minor plumbing wear, paint marks, or fixture degradation over a four-year tenancy, should not attract heavy deductions.

“One full month painting charge is standard, but additional inflated repair costs without proof aren’t fair,” one of the Redditors said.

However, another user wrote, “Kid scribbling on a wall is considered wear and tear? You're trying to frame it as some sweet childlike act, but it is ultimately not done in a rented flat. You return a flat in the condition you got it in, barring wear and tear.”

‘Restore home through verified vendors,’ say landlords

One Redditor, who also claimed to be a landlord, pointed out that upfront agreements can prevent such disputes. “We allow tenants to use the house freely, but ask them to restore it through verified vendors before leaving. In many cases, there are no deductions at all,” the user said.

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“Plumbing fixtures: I had used Jaquar ones, which were under warranty. So clearly instructed them to raise any issues with me, and I will get it sorted. Electrical fixtures - For branded ones, especially lights, fans, etc., it was the responsibility of the user. If anything went wrong and had to be replaced, it should be replaced by a product of the same brand. For paint, I had spent close to 60 to 70k for painting the house. I told them, use the wall any way you want, e.g., nails, drilling, etc. Whenever you leave, just get it fixed through my Asian paints vendor,” the Redditor wrote.Also Read: Bengaluru rental row raises key question: Can landlords deduct repair costs from security deposits?

Legal experts weigh in

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Legal experts note that disputes over security deposit deductions are often rooted in poorly drafted rental agreements and high upfront deposits, a common feature of rental markets like Bengaluru.

Srinivas G, an advocate, recommends that tenants document the condition of their rental property immediately after moving in. “Capturing photos or videos of the apartment at the start of the tenancy can serve as vital evidence,” he said. “It helps protect tenants if the landlord later tries to deduct money from the deposit for damages or repairs.”

According to Vittal BR, an advocate at Karnataka High Court, the first and strongest safeguard is a registered rental agreement supported by proof of rent payments. “If the tenant has a proper agreement and can show that the home was handed back in reasonable condition, they can file a civil recovery suit,” he explained. Such cases allow tenants to seek an injunction preventing the landlord from renting the property to anyone else until the deposit is returned.

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He said that tenants may also approach the local police. If the landlord refuses repayment despite fulfilling the agreed-upon conditions, a complaint can be filed under the provisions for cheating or criminal breach of trust. “We have handled cases where we accompanied tenants to the police station and submitted a written notice that the property was being locked until the dues were settled,” Vittal said.

(Disclaimer: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Souptik Datta ...Read More Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in. Read Less

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