Blackstone Real Estate elevates two India executives to senior roles

Blackstone Real Estate, a global investment firm, on September 4 said that it has elevated two India executives to senior roles. Blackstone is among the largest investors in India, managing over $50 billion in assets since inception, including $20 billion in real estate. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pexels)

Tuhin Parikh will transition to the newly created role of Vice Chairman of Real Estate Asia and Executive Chairman of Real Estate India, the company said.

Along with Parikh, the company said Asheesh Mohta will step into Tuhin's role of Head of Real Estate India after serving as Head of Real Estate Acquisitions India, it said in a note.

“The elevation is part of broader changes to our APAC Real Estate business, which under Chris’ leadership over the last 20 years has become one of the largest, most significant platforms of its kind in the region, including In India,” it said.

Tuhin will continue to report to Chris Heady, Chairman of APAC and Head of Real Estate Asia and Asheesh will report to Tuhin, the company said.

The company’s note said Blackstone under the leadership of Tuhin and Asheesh has helped launch 5 RE IPOs in India (4 REITs including the first and most recently, Knowledge Realty Trust, 13x subscription).

