Brigade Group to invest 4500 crore to build a 10-acre integrated township in Hyderabad

Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group will invest close to ₹4500 crore to build a 10-acre mixed-use development in Hyderabad. Besides a World Trade Centre, a mall, and a hotel, the project will include Brigade Gateway Residences, which will be one of the tallest buildings in the city and feature around 600 premium residences, the company said on January 8. Bengaluru-based listed real estate developer Brigade Group will invest close to ₹ 4500 crore to build a 10-acre mixed-use development in Hyderabad. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

The project is located in Neopolis, Kokapet, Hyderabad, and is a 10-acre mixed-use development. The project will include a World Trade Center, Brigade Residences, a 300+-key Intercontinental Hotel, and a destination lifestyle mall, Brigade's Orion Mall.

The Brigade Gateway Residences, sprawling over 2.4 million sq ft, will be one of the tallest buildings in Hyderabad. It will feature around 600 premium residences in 3, 4, and duplex 5-bedroom formats across 58 floors and will have a sales potential of ₹3,300 crores.

The 58-floor residential skyscraper will also include a premium 50,000 sq. ft. clubhouse. The company plans to sell half of the total number of residential apartments in a price range of ₹4 crore to ₹12 crore each.

At a height of 212 metres, the commercial tower will feature Orion Mall on the first seven floors, the World Trade Center spanning 22 floors, InterContinental across 12 floors, and two floors dedicated to serviced residences.

The commercial space will span over 2.1 million sq ft, and the WTC has a development potential of around 1 million sq ft.

This will be the fourth World Trade Center developed by Brigade Group among its six licenses, offering flexible office spaces with the largest floor space at approximately 43,055 sq ft.

"We designed Brigade Gateway at Neopolis on the lines of the successful model of Brigade Gateway in Bengaluru. Brigade Gateway is designed to be the epitome of modern living, integrating residential, commercial, and recreational spaces in a seamless, sustainable manner. We will develop a 45 lakh square feet mixed-use project in Hyderabad, of which around 25 lakh square feet will be luxury homes," Amar Mysore, Executive Director of Brigade Enterprises Limited, said.

Hyderabad's booming real estate sector

Hyderabad's real estate sector has grown tremendously post-COVID, and most of the high-rises are located in Kokapet and Puppalaguda localities in the western parts of the city.

According to real estate consultancy ANAROCK, the number of high-rise residential projects with 15 floors or more surged by nearly 60% between 2021 and 2023.

In 2021, Hyderabad launched 27 high-rises, encompassing 24,914 units. By 2023, this had ballooned to 67 projects, with approximately 57,187 units. In 2023, there were 45 projects with more than 30 floors, encompassing 4,563 units, compared to five projects with 6,936 units in 2021.

Hyderabad, with ample land availability, has especially seen strong demand for such projects, which often offer a better appreciation rate compared to neighboring cities like Bengaluru.