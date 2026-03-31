Chennai real estate: CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti buys a property for ₹36.5 crore in Teynampet

CaratLane founder, Mithun Sacheti, has acquired a residential property in Chennai for ₹36.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. Mithun Sacheti, founder of CaratLane, has bought a property in Chennai for ₹36.5 crore, according to documents accessed by Zapkey. (Picture for representational purposes) (ChatGPT)

The transaction, registered on March 6, 2026, includes a land parcel measuring about 7,044 sq ft, with a total built-up area of about 5,210 sq ft. The property is located on JJ Road in Teynampet, one of central Chennai’s established residential micro-markets, the document showed.

The deal was executed with two sellers, MS Mukundan and MS Rajarajeshwari, who collectively owned adjacent residential units and a shared access passage, it showed.

Seller Mukundan’s portion comprised a 3,120 sq ft land parcel with a G+1 residential structure (built-up area of 2,480.8 sq ft), while Rajarajeshwari’s share included a 3,132 sq ft plot with a G+1 house (built-up area of 2,728.9 sq ft). In addition, a 792 sq ft common passage jointly owned by both sellers is also part of the transaction, it showed.



Also Read: Freshworks former CEO Girish Mathrubootham buys a luxury property in Chennai for ₹60 crore

In October 2025, Sacheti’s brother Siddhartha Sacheti had purchased two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Worli area for a total of ₹160 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The apartments are located in the Three Sixty West building by Oberoi Realty.

Each unit, priced at ₹80 crore, offers a carpet area of 6,130 sq ft and comes with five dedicated car parking spaces. The two units were purchased directly from Oberoi Realty, and together, they sprawl a 12,260 sq ft space in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential projects. Siddhartha Sacheti had received ₹4,621 crore in 2023 from the sale of CaratLane to Titan, Zapkey had said.

A list of questions has been sent to Sacheti. The story will be updated once a response is received.



Also Read: CaratLane founder’s brother Siddhartha Sacheti buys two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Worli for ₹160 crore

Previous transactions in Chennai In January 2026, Nasdaq-listed software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Freshworks’ former CEO and founder Girish Mathrubootham acquired a property in Chennai for ₹60 crore.

Spread across a land parcel of 12,831 sq ft (across 5 grounds and 831 sq ft), the property includes a built-up area of approximately 10,500 sq ft. The structure comprises a 6,000 sq ft ground floor and a 4,500 sq ft first floor, the document showed.

South Indian actor Nayanthara and her husband Vigneshwar Sivakolundu have also purchased a luxury duplex apartment in Chennai’s upscale Poes Garden locality for ₹31.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.

The apartment is located on the fourth and fifth floors of the ‘Legacy’ project in Poes Garden, in Chennai’s Teynampet area. The transaction took place in December 2025. The neighbourhood is known for housing the residences of veteran actor Rajinikanth and the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Chennai-based real estate developer G Square Group also acquired a five-acre land parcel in Madurai for ₹167 crore from the TVS Group, the company said in a statement on March 26.

The company plans to develop a premium plotted project on the site G Square Temple View Square, with pricing starting at ₹15,990 per sq ft, it had said.