Chennai real estate: CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti buys a property for ₹36.5 crore in Teynampet
Chennai real estate update: CaratLane founder Mithun Sacheti has acquired the property, sprawling 7,044 sq ft, in Teynampet
CaratLane founder, Mithun Sacheti, has acquired a residential property in Chennai for ₹36.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.
The transaction, registered on March 6, 2026, includes a land parcel measuring about 7,044 sq ft, with a total built-up area of about 5,210 sq ft. The property is located on JJ Road in Teynampet, one of central Chennai’s established residential micro-markets, the document showed.
The deal was executed with two sellers, MS Mukundan and MS Rajarajeshwari, who collectively owned adjacent residential units and a shared access passage, it showed.
Seller Mukundan’s portion comprised a 3,120 sq ft land parcel with a G+1 residential structure (built-up area of 2,480.8 sq ft), while Rajarajeshwari’s share included a 3,132 sq ft plot with a G+1 house (built-up area of 2,728.9 sq ft). In addition, a 792 sq ft common passage jointly owned by both sellers is also part of the transaction, it showed.
Also Read: Freshworks former CEO Girish Mathrubootham buys a luxury property in Chennai for ₹60 crore
In October 2025, Sacheti’s brother Siddhartha Sacheti had purchased two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Worli area for a total of ₹160 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey. The apartments are located in the Three Sixty West building by Oberoi Realty.
Each unit, priced at ₹80 crore, offers a carpet area of 6,130 sq ft and comes with five dedicated car parking spaces. The two units were purchased directly from Oberoi Realty, and together, they sprawl a 12,260 sq ft space in one of Mumbai’s most sought-after luxury residential projects. Siddhartha Sacheti had received ₹4,621 crore in 2023 from the sale of CaratLane to Titan, Zapkey had said.
A list of questions has been sent to Sacheti. The story will be updated once a response is received.
Also Read: CaratLane founder’s brother Siddhartha Sacheti buys two luxury apartments in Mumbai's Worli for ₹160 crore
Previous transactions in Chennai
In January 2026, Nasdaq-listed software-as-a-service (SaaS) company Freshworks’ former CEO and founder Girish Mathrubootham acquired a property in Chennai for ₹60 crore.
Spread across a land parcel of 12,831 sq ft (across 5 grounds and 831 sq ft), the property includes a built-up area of approximately 10,500 sq ft. The structure comprises a 6,000 sq ft ground floor and a 4,500 sq ft first floor, the document showed.
South Indian actor Nayanthara and her husband Vigneshwar Sivakolundu have also purchased a luxury duplex apartment in Chennai’s upscale Poes Garden locality for ₹31.5 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by Zapkey.
The apartment is located on the fourth and fifth floors of the ‘Legacy’ project in Poes Garden, in Chennai’s Teynampet area. The transaction took place in December 2025. The neighbourhood is known for housing the residences of veteran actor Rajinikanth and the late former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.
Chennai-based real estate developer G Square Group also acquired a five-acre land parcel in Madurai for ₹167 crore from the TVS Group, the company said in a statement on March 26.
The company plans to develop a premium plotted project on the site G Square Temple View Square, with pricing starting at ₹15,990 per sq ft, it had said.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSouptik Datta
Souptik Datta is a deputy chief content producer at Hindustan Times Digital, where he reports on southern India with a focus on real estate, urban infrastructure and environmental urban issues. His coverage tracks the intersection of policy, capital flows, regulation and sustainability, examining how these forces shape housing markets, commercial real estate and large-scale infrastructure development across rapidly transforming cities. He also closely tracks civic issues affecting urban residents, including property taxation, planning approvals, public transport expansion, water stress, waste management and the governance challenges that influence everyday life in India’s metros. Souptik’s reporting is driven by a strong interest in accountability, consumer rights and the lived realities of homebuyers and investors navigating volatile pricing cycles, regulatory changes and project delivery risks. He frequently analyses project launches, land monetisation strategies, planning frameworks, RERA-related developments and the broader implications of infrastructure investments on emerging growth corridors. His work blends on-ground reporting with data-backed analysis and long-form explainers aimed at demystifying complex real estate and infrastructure developments for readers. He is an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media. Before joining Hindustan Times Digital, Souptik was associated with Moneycontrol at Network 18, where he covered real estate, infrastructure and allied sectors, producing market insights, policy-led stories and in-depth features. Outside the newsroom, Souptik is an avid solo traveller and documentary enthusiast, exploring diverse regions and visually documenting unique narratives through film and photography. In his early career, Souptik also freelanced as a documentary photographer, independently working on visual storytelling projects that captured grassroots narratives, urban change and everyday life. He can be reached at souptik.datta@htdigital.in.Read More