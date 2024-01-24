Colliers appoints Sankey Prasad as CMD India and Middle East Engineer Business

Global diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers announced on January 24 that Sankey Prasad has been appointed as chairman and managing director for India and chairman and managing director for Colliers Project Leaders Middle East. Sankey Prasad has been appointed as chairman and managing director for India and chairman and managing director for Colliers Project Leaders Middle East.

Effective immediately, Prasad becomes Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) for India and CMD for the Middle East Engineering business which is under the name of Colliers Project Leaders Middle East. He will also take a significant stake in Colliers’ rapidly growing project management business in the Middle East, supporting the region's flourishing real estate market in collaboration with Colliers’ existing real estate services business in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region, the company said.

“The expansion of Sankey’s role to incorporate project leaders operations in the Middle East deepens Colliers’ capabilities, qualifications and relationships in both India and the Middle East to better serve our clients across the region,” John Kenny, Colliers’ CEO, Asia Pacific, said.

“Sankey embodies the spirit of Colliers’ enterprising culture through his collaboration and determination to build scale. His leadership has been an invaluable asset in our growth in India, and we are thrilled that he will now broaden his focus to the Middle East in pursuit of Colliers’ ambitious Enterprise ‘25 Growth Strategy.”

In his expanded role, Prasad will collaborate with Yamin Shihab, Vice President, Project Leaders Middle East, to support the expansion of Colliers’ brand reach and service delivery for its clients’ capital projects. He will also continue to oversee the growth of Colliers’ India business alongside CEO Badal Yagnik, who will continue to lead day-to-day operations and build scale for the India business.

"I am deeply honored to have been given the incredible opportunity to lead Colliers in India and Project Leaders Middle East,” Prasad said.

With close to four decades of real estate experience, Prasad has a reputation for driving strategy and growth, and creating high-performing teams that have delivered some of the most complex and challenging projects for investors, developers and occupiers of real estate.

Under his leadership in India, Colliers has diversified into new markets, developed cutting-edge technologies, expanded its range of services, delivered more than 130 million sq ft of real estate development spanning India, Middle East, Africa and South Asia and achieved 30% YOY growth in four years, the company said.