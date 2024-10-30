Bengaluru-based real estate developer Concorde on October 30 announced the launch of its latest project - Concorde NEO - set on a 4.02-acre land parcel on Thanisandra Main Road in the northern quadrant of the city. Concorde launches housing project with ₹ 450 crore revenue potential in Bengaluru(Concorde)

“With an anticipated revenue potential of ₹450 crore, Concorde NEO signifies Concorde’s expansion into North Bengaluru's vibrant residential neighbourhood,” the company statement said.

Concorde NEO comprises six towers with a total of 424 two and three BHK housing units, alongside two basements, a 7,000 square feet multi-level clubhouse and a 2,000 square feet open terrace. With 78% open spaces, the property will offer more than 40 indoor and outdoor amenities.

More on the project

The project location, which is a 20-minute drive away from the Kempegowda International Airport via New Airport Road and the Outer Ring Road, offers easy access to both East Bengaluru and the city center, the company statement said.

It added that the project also enjoys proximity to two metro stations - Yelahanka Metro Station on the Blue Line is 15 minutes away, while Nagwara Metro Station, where the Blue and Pink Lines intersect, is reachable in 12 minutes.

“This strategic investment on Thanisandra main road not only marks a pivotal expansion for Concorde in North Bengaluru but also underscores our dedication to delivering homes that seamlessly blend modern design and an exclusive community,” said B S Nesara, Chairman of Concorde.

According to information available on the company website, Concorde has delivered projects spanning over 25 million square feet, with another 6-plus million square feet under various stages of development. The developer is present both in the commercial and residential segments.

