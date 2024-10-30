Menu Explore
Concorde launches housing project with 450 crore revenue potential in Bengaluru

ByHT Real Estate News
Oct 30, 2024 03:33 PM IST

Bengaluru real estate news: The project Concorde NEO is set on a 4.02-acre land parcel on Thanisandra Main Road in the northern part of the IT capital.

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Concorde on October 30 announced the launch of its latest project - Concorde NEO - set on a 4.02-acre land parcel on Thanisandra Main Road in the northern quadrant of the city.

Concorde launches housing project with <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>450 crore revenue potential in Bengaluru(Concorde)
Concorde launches housing project with 450 crore revenue potential in Bengaluru(Concorde)

“With an anticipated revenue potential of 450 crore, Concorde NEO signifies Concorde’s expansion into North Bengaluru's vibrant residential neighbourhood,” the company statement said.

Also Read: Concorde acquires 1.6-acre land parcel in Bengaluru; to construct a housing project worth 200 crore

Concorde NEO comprises six towers with a total of 424 two and three BHK housing units, alongside two basements, a 7,000 square feet multi-level clubhouse and a 2,000 square feet open terrace. With 78% open spaces, the property will offer more than 40 indoor and outdoor amenities.

More on the project

The project location, which is a 20-minute drive away from the Kempegowda International Airport via New Airport Road and the Outer Ring Road, offers easy access to both East Bengaluru and the city center, the company statement said.

It added that the project also enjoys proximity to two metro stations - Yelahanka Metro Station on the Blue Line is 15 minutes away, while Nagwara Metro Station, where the Blue and Pink Lines intersect, is reachable in 12 minutes.

Also Read: Bengaluru-based real estate firm Concorde acquires 4.5 acre land for 100 crore

“This strategic investment on Thanisandra main road not only marks a pivotal expansion for Concorde in North Bengaluru but also underscores our dedication to delivering homes that seamlessly blend modern design and an exclusive community,” said B S Nesara, Chairman of Concorde.

According to information available on the company website, Concorde has delivered projects spanning over 25 million square feet, with another 6-plus million square feet under various stages of development. The developer is present both in the commercial and residential segments.

Also Read: Brigade Group launches project in North Bengaluru with a revenue potential of 1100 crore

