DDA sets up help desk to assist flats buyers registering for the 2024 housing scheme

The Delhi Development Authority has set up a registration help desk at its head office to facilitate prospective flat buyers wanting to register for DDA’s Housing Scheme 2024, the Authority said in a statement on September 3. Delhi Development Authority has set up a registration help desk at its head office to facilitate prospective flat buyers wanting to register for DDA’s Housing Scheme 2024

Delhi’s Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena, who is also DDA's chairman, had asked the authority to set up a help desk to make the entire registration process smooth for the prospective flat buyers.

Accordingly, to handle queries efficiently and provide assistance, including helping with the registration process, the DDA has established a dedicated registration help desk at its head office Vikas Sadan for the Housing Scheme 2024, the statement said.

Also Read: DDA Housing Scheme 2024: Online registration of flats begins, check prices, how to apply and other details



The Help Desk will be operational on all working days between 10:00 am and 06:00 pm and would provide support to prospective buyers, the statement said.



“DDA is committed to extend all out support to any person having any kind of query regarding the scheme, eligibility criteria, location, specification of the flats, price, amenities, and locational advantages. DDA’s Help Desk executives will also extend help in the process of registration,” it said.

Depending on the footfall and demand, DDA may open similar Help Desks at other locations too, it said.

Also Read: DDA Diwali scheme 2023: Over 30,000 flats to go for sale in Delhi | Check locations

DDA Housing Scheme 2024

DDA recently launched three housing schemes catering to all categories of people at various locations like Narela, Dwarka, Siraspur, Ramgarh, Rohini, Loknayakpuram and Jasola.

DDA said that individuals can contact DDA’s dedicated Call Centre on 1800110332 between 10 am and 06 pm from Monday to Saturday or log on to www.dda.gov.in to get more information about the scheme.

Also Read: DDA luxury flats in Delhi’s Dwarka sold out, but no Rera nod yet