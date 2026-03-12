Did you know that Shivam Dube, who travelled by train after the T20 World Cup win, owns flats in Mumbai worth ₹27 crore

Cricketer Shivam Dube, who reportedly hid under a thick brown railway blanket atop an AC 3-tier coach on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Sayaji Express after being unable to get flight tickets following the T20 World Cup win, owns two luxury flats in Mumbai, which he purchased last year for ₹27 crore. Cricketer Shivam Dube, who reportedly hid under a thick brown railway blanket atop an AC 3-tier coach on the Ahmedabad–Mumbai Sayaji Express owns two apartments in Mumbai's Oshiwara worth ₹27 crore. (PTI Photo )

Dube, an all-rounder, smashed three boundaries and two sixes in an unbeaten 26 off just eight balls to power India to a record 255 for 5 in the final match against New Zealand on March 8. However, hours later, after India sealed a historic title, Dube took a train from Ahmedabad to Mumbai.

In the early hours of March 9, Dube, his wife Anjum and a friend were unable to secure a flight out of Ahmedabad. With tickets finally booked on a train, the Indian all-rounder faced another problem: the risk of being recognised and mobbed by jubilant fans still celebrating the World Cup triumph, a report by Crickit, Hindustan Times said.

According to media reports, he got down at Borivali station, which is around 30 mins away from his newly purchased house in Mumbai's Oshiwara.

All about Shivam Dube's property purchase in Oshiwara Shivam Dube had purchased two apartments in Oshiwara, in the Andheri West area of Mumbai, for ₹ 27.50 crore in June 2025, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

According to the documents, both apartments are located on the 17th and 18th floors of the residential project DLH Enclave. The two apartments measure 4,200 sq ft, and the balcony is 3,800 sq ft, bringing the total area to 9,603 sq ft.

Documents show that the apartment and three parking spaces were purchased from Dev Land and Housing Limited.

The transaction was registered on June 20, 2025, for which a total stamp duty of ₹1.65 crore and registration charges of Rs. 30,000 were paid.

The building, named DLH Enclave, offers views of the mangroves and creek and is home to several high-profile residents, including comedian Kapil Sharma, singer Mika Singh, and the late actor Irrfan Khan.

Shivam Dube represents Mumbai in domestic cricket and plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He made his international debut for India in November 2019 and was part of the squad that clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup, according to SquareYards.