Dosti Realty to invest ₹150 crore in first senior living project in Thane, near Mumbai

Mumbai-based real estate developer Dosti Realty on March 6 said it will invest close to ₹150 crore in its first senior living housing project in Thane, near Mumbai, with an expected revenue potential of about ₹255 crore. Mumbai-based real estate developer Dosti Realty on March 6 said it will invest close to ₹150 crore in its first senior living housing project in Thane, near Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only) (Pixabay)

The company said the project is located within its 105-acre integrated township, Dosti West County, in Balkum, Thane.

Dosti Realty has partnered with Primus Senior Living for the project, named Dosti Primus, which will spread across a dedicated 1.85-acre parcel within the township.

"The total project investment of approximately ₹150 crore will be made by Dosti Realty, with an anticipated topline of around ₹255–260 crore. The senior living development will offer spacious 2 BHK and 3 BHK apartments, priced from ₹1.82 crore onwards for 2 BHK homes, and from ₹2.28 crore onwards for 3 BHK homes," Dosti Realty said in the statement.

Anuj Goradia, director, Dosti Realty, said, “Senior living in India is entering a decisive phase. Today’s seniors are more aspirational, socially engaged and keen to live in environments that respect their independence while offering dependable support. With Dosti Primus, our endeavour is to create not just residences, but a purposeful community that fosters companionship, security and active ageing. We see this as a long-term commitment to redefining how senior citizens experience urban living.”

According to the company, senior living homes under existing state government norms are categorised as residential properties, and purchasers will be subject to standard residential taxation norms, including applicable GST, stamp duty and registration charges.

However, the Maharashtra government's housing policy 2025 has proposed slashing the stamp duty to ₹1,000 for senior living projects and offering several relaxations for developers constructing such projects.

According to the company, the architectural and interior design of Dosti Primus prioritises safety, accessibility, and dignity. Residences will feature wider doorways and passageways to support unrestricted movement, along with anti-skid flooring and seamless level differences between living areas and balconies to accommodate mobility aids. Bathrooms will be equipped with grab rails, seating provisions and motion-sensor lighting to mitigate fall risks, while kitchens will include counters positioned at an accessible height.

The project will offer on-site medical facilities, supported by tie-ups with reputed hospitals, ensuring residents have timely access to professional care. Dedicated physiotherapy rooms and structured therapy programmes will focus on improving mobility and physical resilience.

A holistic approach to wellness will include senior-friendly yoga sessions, water-based exercises, and community-driven engagement initiatives designed to nurture emotional and social well-being, the company said.