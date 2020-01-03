e-paper
E-delivery of services for Yeida plot allottees

From Jan 15, services including transfer of memorandum certificate, mortgage permission, map approval, payment of lease rent and other services will be available online.

Vinod Rajput
Hindustan Times, Greater Noida
The services will be available for allottees in residential, industrial, commercial and institutional schemes.
The services will be available for allottees in residential, industrial, commercial and institutional schemes. (Representational Photo )
         

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority (Yeida) on Thursday said it will launch an ‘allottee management system’ to serve its customers online.

Officials of the authority said the system will initially deliver 15 services, including transfer of memorandum certificate, mortgage permission, map approval, payment of lease rent and other services, online. The Yeida said it will increase the number of services it delivers through its website in future, and eventually stop all physical work.

The authority said it hopes the online service will benefit plot allottees, who currently have to visit Yeida’s Sector Omega 1 office. These 15 services will be provided to allottees of plots at residential, industrial, commercial and institutional schemes.

“We will start 15 online services by January 15 so that plot allottees do not need to visit the authority’s office for minor work. They will be able to generate a user identification number and password to log in and get their work done,” said Arun Vir Singh, chief executive officer, Yeida.

The Yeida has said it will get plot allottees’ work done in a time-bound manner. Officials claimed all work will be done within 7-30 days if all documents required related with a plot are submitted along with the application at the authority’s portal, officials said.

If work is not complete within a stipulated timeframe, action is liable to be initiated against staff, officials said.

The move is aimed at reducing official-public interface and maintaining complete transparency in public dealings.

“We plot allottees to visit the office only when it is extremely important work, which cannot be done online. Once the public-interface is ended, the possibility of corruption will also be removed. Allottees will also be able to pay their water bills or lease rent online after registering at the website,” said another Yeida official not authorised to speak to the media.

Yeida has so far acquired 12,000 hectares of agricultural land along the 165km Yamuna Expressway, which connects Greater Noida with Agra. The UP state government on April 24, 2001, had established Yeida to develop areas between Greater Noida and Agra.

