Search
Fri, Aug 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Godrej Properties acquires 34-acre land in Vadodara for plotted housing, marks second project in Gujarat

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Aug 01, 2025 09:41 am IST

Godrej's project in Vadodara will comprise premium plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of around 0.9 lakh sq ft

Godrej Properties Ltd has announced its entry into Vadodara with the acquisition of around 34 acres of land. The development on this land will primarily comprise premium plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of around 0.9 lakh square feet, the company said in a statement.

Godrej Properties acquires 34-acre land in Vadodara, Gujarat, for plotted housing. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
Godrej Properties acquires 34-acre land in Vadodara, Gujarat, for plotted housing. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

This marks GPL’s second land acquisition in Gujarat in the last one year, further solidifying its presence in the state. Earlier, in October 2024, the company had acquired a around 3-acre parcel in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad.

Located on Ajwa Road, a rapidly growing real estate corridor featuring multiple villas and plotted developments, the land enjoys excellent connectivity to key landmarks in Vadodara, supported by robust infrastructure. The area offers seamless access to major commercial hubs and other significant nodes of the city and is situated close to renowned educational institutions and leisure attractions, it said.

Its proximity to Vadodara Airport and the city center further enhances its appeal as an ideal residential destination.

Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy to announce our entry into the vibrant city of Vadodara. Reinforcing our commitment to the state and confidence in the market potential, this acquisition aligns strategically with our focus on entering high-growth cities through plotted developments."

"With residential plotted developments gaining significant traction, Ajwa Road offers an excellent opportunity for expansion. Our goal is to create a sustainable and thriving community that delivers long-term value to residents while leveraging Vadodara's immense growth potential,” he said.

Godrej Properties has forayed into several tier-2 cities like Nagpur and Indore in the recent past.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Godrej Properties acquires 34-acre land in Vadodara for plotted housing, marks second project in Gujarat
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On