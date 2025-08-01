Godrej Properties acquires 34-acre land in Vadodara for plotted housing, marks second project in Gujarat

Godrej Properties Ltd has announced its entry into Vadodara with the acquisition of around 34 acres of land. The development on this land will primarily comprise premium plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of around 0.9 lakh square feet, the company said in a statement. Godrej Properties acquires 34-acre land in Vadodara, Gujarat, for plotted housing. (Photo for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

This marks GPL’s second land acquisition in Gujarat in the last one year, further solidifying its presence in the state. Earlier, in October 2024, the company had acquired a around 3-acre parcel in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad.

Located on Ajwa Road, a rapidly growing real estate corridor featuring multiple villas and plotted developments, the land enjoys excellent connectivity to key landmarks in Vadodara, supported by robust infrastructure. The area offers seamless access to major commercial hubs and other significant nodes of the city and is situated close to renowned educational institutions and leisure attractions, it said.

Its proximity to Vadodara Airport and the city center further enhances its appeal as an ideal residential destination.

Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties, said, “We are happy to announce our entry into the vibrant city of Vadodara. Reinforcing our commitment to the state and confidence in the market potential, this acquisition aligns strategically with our focus on entering high-growth cities through plotted developments."

"With residential plotted developments gaining significant traction, Ajwa Road offers an excellent opportunity for expansion. Our goal is to create a sustainable and thriving community that delivers long-term value to residents while leveraging Vadodara's immense growth potential,” he said.

Godrej Properties has forayed into several tier-2 cities like Nagpur and Indore in the recent past.