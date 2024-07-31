Godrej Properties enters Indore, acquires 46-acre land parcel for plotted development
Godrej Properties acquires a 46-acre land parcel with an estimated saleable area of around 1.16 million square feet in Indore
Godrej Properties Ltd has announced that it has acquired around 46-acre land parcel in Indore. The development on this land will primarily comprise plotted residential units and will offer an estimated saleable area of around 1.16 million square feet, the company said in a regulatory filing on July 31.
The land is located just off Indore-Ujjain Road, a major upcoming corridor of Indore, that is slated to be widened to a 6-lane highway and an important residential and commercial area in the city.
Also Read: Godrej Properties sells around 650 homes for more than ₹2000 crore in Noida
The location offers good connectivity to key landmarks such as the Indore International Airport, Indore Junction railway station, educational institutes, and medical infrastructure, the company said in a regulatory filing.
The proposed expansion of Metro lines, the growth of corporate and IT sectors, and ongoing infrastructure development have further contributed to the growth of the residential real estate market in the city, it said.
Also Read: Godrej Properties wins bid for group housing plot for ₹506 crore in Sector 44, Noida
“We are happy to announce our entry in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. Residential plotted development has gained significant traction in recent years and the Indore-Ujjain Road is a promising micro-market to expand our presence in this space," said Gaurav Pandey, MD and CEO, Godrej Properties.
"This aligns well with our ongoing growth strategy of entering fast-growing cities from a plotted development perspective. We will aim to build an outstanding sustainable community that delivers long-term value to its residents and taps into Indore's growth potential," he said.
The real estate company has a major presence in the Delhi-NCR (National Capital Region), Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Bengaluru markets.
In the last financial year, Godrej Properties emerged as the largest listed real estate firm in terms of sales bookings by selling properties worth over ₹22,000 crore.
Also Read: Godrej Properties sales bookings in FY24 cross ₹22,500 crore, up 84% year-on-year
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.