Search
Mon, Sept 01, 2025
New Delhi oC

Hema Malini sells two apartments in Mumbai's Oshiwara for 12.50 crore

ByHT Real Estate News
Published on: Sept 01, 2025 02:19 pm IST

Mumbai real estate update: Hema Malini has sold two apartments in a building named Oberoi Springs in Andheri West for 6.25 crore each

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini has sold two apartments in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai for 12.50 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

Hema Malini has sold two apartments in Mumbai’s Oshiwara, each spanning 847 sq ft of carpet area and including one car parking space, property registration documents showed. (Representational photo)(AFP)
Hema Malini has sold two apartments in Mumbai’s Oshiwara, each spanning 847 sq ft of carpet area and including one car parking space, property registration documents showed. (Representational photo)(AFP)

According to property registration documents, the two apartments sold by the ‘Dream Girl’ of Indian cinema are located on the 31st floor of a building called Oberoi Springs near Citi Mall in Andheri West.

The two apartments span a carpet area of 847 sq ft each, and were sold along with one car parking space.

The transaction was registered on August 29, 2025, with stamp duty of 31.25 lakh each and registration charges of 30,000 each, as per the documents.

The documents show that Hema Malini sold the two apartments to Fatema Saidi and Mansi Vipul Kazi.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon buys a sea-facing luxury penthouse worth 78 crore in Mumbai's Bandra

Neither Hema Malini nor the homebuyers could be reached for a comment.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan to move to Pali Hill: 5 key facts about the Bollywood star's temporary home, just 3 km away from Mannat

All about Andheri West micro market

According to SquareYards, Andheri West is a prime residential and lifestyle destination in Mumbai, known for its upscale housing, entertainment avenues, and vibrant social fabric.

The locality is well connected via the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban rail, and the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor, which efficiently links it to business districts like BKC, Goregaon, and Andheri East. With luxury high-rises, premium societies, and robust social infrastructure, Andheri West continues to be one of the most sought-after markets for homebuyers and investors in Mumbai, SquareYards.

Also Read: Jeetendra and Ekta Kapoor sell Mumbai apartment for 12.25 crore after 855 crore Andheri land deal

Hema Malini is a renowned Indian actress, dancer, director, and politician. She made her film debut in 1963 and rose to fame with the 1968 film Sapno Ka Saudagar. Often referred to as the ‘Dream Girl’ of Indian cinema, she is a successful actress of the 1970s and 1980s. Beyond films, she is an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer and has performed globally. Hema Malini has also been active in politics, serving as a Member of Parliament from Mathura.

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Hema Malini sells two apartments in Mumbai's Oshiwara for 12.50 crore
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On