Hema Malini sells two apartments in Mumbai's Oshiwara for 12.50 crore

Veteran Bollywood actress Hema Malini has sold two apartments in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai for ₹12.50 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

According to property registration documents, the two apartments sold by the ‘Dream Girl’ of Indian cinema are located on the 31st floor of a building called Oberoi Springs near Citi Mall in Andheri West.

The two apartments span a carpet area of 847 sq ft each, and were sold along with one car parking space.

The transaction was registered on August 29, 2025, with stamp duty of ₹31.25 lakh each and registration charges of ₹30,000 each, as per the documents.

The documents show that Hema Malini sold the two apartments to Fatema Saidi and Mansi Vipul Kazi.

Neither Hema Malini nor the homebuyers could be reached for a comment.

All about Andheri West micro market

According to SquareYards, Andheri West is a prime residential and lifestyle destination in Mumbai, known for its upscale housing, entertainment avenues, and vibrant social fabric.

The locality is well connected via the Western Express Highway, SV Road, suburban rail, and the Versova-Ghatkopar Metro corridor, which efficiently links it to business districts like BKC, Goregaon, and Andheri East. With luxury high-rises, premium societies, and robust social infrastructure, Andheri West continues to be one of the most sought-after markets for homebuyers and investors in Mumbai, SquareYards.

Hema Malini is a renowned Indian actress, dancer, director, and politician. She made her film debut in 1963 and rose to fame with the 1968 film Sapno Ka Saudagar. Often referred to as the ‘Dream Girl’ of Indian cinema, she is a successful actress of the 1970s and 1980s. Beyond films, she is an accomplished Bharatanatyam dancer and has performed globally. Hema Malini has also been active in politics, serving as a Member of Parliament from Mathura.