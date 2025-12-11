Hrithik Roshan’s parents rent out a commercial space in Mumbai for ₹14.5 lakh monthly rent to FabIndia

Hrithik Roshan’s father, Rakesh Roshan and his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan, have leased out a commercial space to Fabindia Limited for a monthly rent of ₹14.5 lakh in Mumbai, according to documents accessed by CRE Matrix. Hrithik Roshan’s father, Rakesh Roshan, and his wife, Pramila Rakesh Roshan, have leased a Mumbai commercial space to Fabindia for ₹14.5 lakh a month, documents from CRE Matrix show. (File Photo )

The property, located in De Mall on Veera Desai Road in Andheri West, spans 6,389.47 sq ft of carpet area and has a rental rate of about ₹227 per sq ft.

The agreement, registered on December 9, 2025, includes a security deposit of ₹87 lakh. The lease also provides Fabindia access to five car parking slots.

The lease has a five-year term and was handed over on September 1, 2025. As per the agreement, the lock-in period for Fabindia is 15 months, while Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Rakesh Roshan are bound by a full five-year lock-in.

The rental escalation has been fixed in slabs across the five-year term. The monthly rent for the first year has been set at ₹14.5 lakh, increasing to ₹15 lakh in the second year. In the third year, the rent will rise further to ₹16 lakh per month, and for the fourth and fifth years, the monthly rental will be ₹18.4 lakh, as per the documents.



A list of questions has been sent to FabIndia. The story will be updated once a response is received. Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Roshan could not be reached for comment.

“The recent lease transaction between Rakesh Roshan, Pramila Roshan, and Fabindia Limited at De Mall, Andheri West, is a clear indication of the growing interest among celebrities in commercial real estate investments. With a starting rent of ₹14.5 lakh per month for 6389.47 square feet of premium retail space, this deal underscores the shift towards securing prime commercial assets as a strategic wealth-building move. Celebrities are increasingly recognising the potential of commercial real estate as a stable and profitable investment avenue, driven by its ability to provide consistent returns and long-term value appreciation,” said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO, CRE Matrix.

Previous transactions Earlier, Rakesh Roshan and Pramila Rakesh Roshan purchased five commercial office units in Mumbai's Andheri area for Rs. 19.68 crore, according to property registration documents reviewed by SquareYards.

All five office units were purchased in a building named Vaidya West World One Aeropolis from Vaidya Spaces Private Limited, as per the documents.

The transaction for all five office units on the eighth floor of the building was registered on November 19, 2025.

In total, the five office units measure over 7,500 sq ft of RERA carpet along with 10 car parking spaces. The total registration fees paid for the five office units amount to ₹1.50 lakh, and a stamp duty of over ₹1.18 crore, as per the property registration documents.

Recently, Saif Ali Khan, Elon Musk's Starlink Satellite Communications Private Ltd were also in the news for purchasing and leasing office space in Andheri East.

The boomerang building where Starlink has leased the space is the same building that Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and his father, Rakesh Roshan, through their company HRX Digitech LLP, purchased three office units for ₹31 crore in July 2025, according to property registration documents accessed by Propstack.

The three office units are on the first floor of the Boomerang building in the Chandivali area of Andheri East.

In November, Kalpataru Group sold six built-to-suit office spaces in its commercial project Kalpataru Virtus in Mumbai’s eastern suburb of Vikhroli to global maritime firm Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) for ₹304.05 crore, according to documents accessed by Propstack.

The transaction covers 93,226 sq ft of usable RERA carpet area and 1.02 lakh sq ft of built-up area within the Kalpataru Virtus project. The deal was registered on November 4, 2025, as per the documents.

Andheri East real estate market According to SquareYards, Andheri East, one of Mumbai’s most prominent commercial and residential hubs, enjoys excellent connectivity through the Western Express Highway, JVLR, Andheri railway station, and the Mumbai Metro, offering seamless access to key business districts such as BKC, Powai, Goregaon, and Vile Parle.

The locality hosts a dense cluster of corporate parks, IT hubs, five-star hotels, and industrial estates, making it a preferred destination for professionals and enterprises alike, according to SquareYards.