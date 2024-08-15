Independence Day 2024: Here’s a look at Mumbai’s oldest co-operative housing society, refugee colony and much more

There are several iconic buildings in Mumbai, including housing societies, that have stood the test of time since India's independence in 1947. Here’s a look at a few such historical structures. Independence Day 2024: There are several iconic buildings in Mumbai, including housing societies, that have stood the test of time since India's independence in 1947.(HT Files)

1 Saraswat Co-operative Housing Society

Located in Gamdevi, a micro market in South Mumbai, Saraswat Co-operative Housing Society, is perhaps one of the oldest co-operative housing societies in India.

Construction of the co-operative housing society was completed in March 1915. The society has a total of six buildings. The housing society was built by the Konkani community and consists of 1 BHK and 2 BHK apartments having ground-plus-two storeys.

The residents’ association has no plans to give it for redevelopment anytime soon.

A resident from the building not wishing to be named said, "The buildings are well maintained and in fine fettle. Hence, there is no question of our buildings going in for redevelopment."

Guess the cost of these apartments back in 1915? "Our grandfather had purchased the 1 BHK apartment that could have cost a few thousand rupees. However, today the market rate of new apartments in Gamdevi and its surrounding could easily be above ₹50,000 to 70,000 per sq ft," the resident said.

What were the rules that governed housing societies before Independence?

According to legal experts, the housing societies in the pre-independence era were regulated by the Co-operative Societies Act 1912.

"There were housing societies that were regulated under the Co-operative Societies Act 1912. However, the state of Maharashtra did formulate its own legal framework known as the Maharashtra Co-operative Societies Act 1960,” said Mahesh Dedia, a Mumbai-based lawyer.

2. Punjabi Colony

The government settled over 1,200 refugee families in 1,200 apartments spread across in 25 buildings that were constructed after 1957 for the refugees in Central Mumbai.

The cost of one apartment at that time was around ₹5,380, at a per sq ft rate of around ₹14-15. Today, the per sq ft rate in the locality ranges between ₹20,000 and ₹30,000. The refugees, who were mostly from Pakistan’s Sindh and Punjab provinces. were given homes under the Displaced Persons (Compensation and Rehabilitation) Act, 1954.

The government had offered them an option to pay the amount in instalments, which made the purchase practical for them.

However, the current value of their apartments remains only on paper as all the 25 buildings have been declared dilapidated by Mumbai’s civic body, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), and the apartments have been vacated.

Several of these buildings have now been declared as dilapidated structures and the Maharashtra government has appointed Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) for redevelopment of the Punjabi Colony.

"MHADA is committed to redevelop the Punjabi Colony. However, there is a stay on the same from the high court. We are working towards getting the stay lifted so that the redevelopment project takes off soon. We are hopeful that the project will be tendered and work on redevelopment will be executed in the coming months," Sanjeev Jaiswal, CEO and VP of MHADA told HT.com

3 Esplanade Mansion

Esplanade Mansion at Kala Ghoda, which is a more than 150-year-old building in South Mumbai, is currently undergoing restoration.

The historic Esplanade Mansion at Kala Ghoda is recognised as India’s oldest surviving cast iron building that was conceptualized in the pre-Independence era. The cast and wrought iron structure of the building was prefabricated in England. The construction of the structure was completed in 1869 and it was then known as the Watson’s Hotel, named after the building’s original owner John Watson.

The hotel was leased on 26 August 1867 for the terms of 999 years at yearly rent of Rupees 92 and 12 annas to Abdul Haq. It was closed in the 1960s and was later subdivided and partitioned into smaller cubicles that were let out on rent as homes and offices.

The building was recognised by UNESCO on the list of 100 World Endangered Monuments by the World Monuments Fund in 2005 but a few days after its nomination, a part of its facade, that were originally balconies developed into small offices, collapsed, killing one person and crushing several vehicles parked below.

Restoration work on the building began only a few years back.

"It has been seven years since the tenants vacated the building for repair and restoration work. However, the restoration work is still going on,” said a tenant not wishing to be named.