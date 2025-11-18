India Sotheby’s International Realty expands top leadership

India Sotheby’s International Realty has appointed Vinamra Shastri to its Board of Directors. In his new role, he will provide strategic direction across the company’s advisory, and Alternate Investment Fund (AIF) businesses, the company said in a statement on November 18. Delhi-based real estate consultant India Sotheby’s International Realty, which is primarily focused on the luxury residential market, has announced the appointment of Vinamra Shastri to its Board and appointed Tina Talwar to lead the Gurugram office.

Delhi-based real estate consultant India Sotheby’s International Realty is primarily focused on the luxury residential market.

With 24+ years across leading global consulting firms, Vinamra has steered India’s top family-owned businesses on growth, transformation and governance. He specialises in guiding promoter-led enterprises as they professionalise, expand and prepare for long-term value creation, it said.

“India Sotheby’s International Realty is at an inflection point, and I’m excited to support its next phase of growth. Having advised promoter-led and family-owned businesses through transformation and governance shifts, I look forward to bringing that perspective to the India SIR Board — especially as we scale the AIF business with stronger regulatory and compliance frameworks,” said Vinamra Shastri.

Building on its strong presence in the National Capital Region, India Sotheby’s International Realty (India SIR) has also expanded its footprint with a new office in Gurugram.

Also Read: Lodha Developers appoints Amandeep Singh as Regional CEO for Delhi-NCR

Tina Talwar, a seasoned industry leader with over three decades of experience across luxury real estate and hospitality, will spearhead this expansion in one of India’s fastest-growing luxury housing markets. In her previous role as Regional Head at Sobha Ltd., she led business strategy, P&L delivery, business development, and sales and marketing operations, driving sustained growth across key markets, the company said.

Commenting on the appointments, Amit Goyal, MD, India Sotheby’s International Realty said, “Our business has experienced robust growth in both reach and reputation, and strengthening our top leadership is key to sustaining this momentum. Vinamra Shastri brings exceptional strategic depth, governance experience, and a nuanced understanding of growth markets, we are privileged to have him join our Board.”

Also Read: Conscient Infrastructure appoints Rishi Raj as chief executive officer

“Tina Talwar’s three decades of expertise in luxury real estate and hospitality make her an invaluable addition as she leads our expansion in Gurugram. These appointments reaffirm our commitment to scaling our operations, serving our growing client base, and deepening our real estate advisory capabilities,” he added.