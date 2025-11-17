Jaguar Land Rover leases an additional 1.46 lakh sq ft of office space in Bengaluru for a monthly rent of ₹1.67 crore

Jaguar Land Rover Technology and Business Services India has expanded its office footprint by taking an additional 1.46 lakh sq ft on lease at Brigade Tech Gardens in Bengaluru, at a monthly rent of around ₹1.67 crore for a five-year term, according to documents accessed by Propstack. The deal underscores the confidence multinational firms continue to place in the tech city as a leading GCC hub. Jaguar Land Rover Technology and Business Services India has leased an additional 1.46 lakh sq ft at Brigade Tech Gardens in Bengaluru for about ₹1.67 crore per month on a five-year term. (Representational Image) (Unsplash )

The total rental over five years amounts to ₹106 crore. The transaction highlights the automaker’s ongoing effort to scale its business capabilities in India. JLRTBSI, a subsidiary of JLR, serves as the company’s capability and technology hub in the country.

With this addition, Jaguar now occupies a total of 2.04 lakh sq ft in Brigade Tech Gardens, further strengthening its presence in Bengaluru.

"This major deal by a marquee brand like Jaguar Land Rover underscores the immense confidence global companies have in Bangalore as a premier GCC hub. This lease is part of a larger, significant wave of GCC activity we're tracking, as firms commit to large-scale, long-term operations in top-tier properties," Raja Seetharaman-cofounder Propstack

The new deal spans parts of the ground and first floors, along with the 5th and 8th floors, with lease periods beginning in May and December 2024, and rent commencement in October and December 2024, as shown in the document.

The company has leased the space for ₹65 per square foot per month, with a security deposit of ₹10.10 crore for a 5-year term. The agreement includes a 15% escalation every three months, it said.

According to registration documents, these leases are part of Jaguar’s pre-commitments made in December 2023 and include two recently registered components, 67,065 sq. ft. and 79,751 sq. ft. Jaguar is also paying a fit-out rent of ₹65.95 lakh for the 67,065 sq. ft. block, translating to ₹98.35 per sq. ft. per month, according to Propstack.



Brigade Tech Gardens is a large Grade-A office campus located in Brookfield, Bengaluru, developed by Brigade Group in partnership with GIC. The campus caters heavily to Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and tech-driven enterprises, offering flexible warm-shell and built-to-suit options.

Office transactions in Bengaluru In August, IT major Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) signed one of Bengaluru’s largest commercial real estate deals, leasing 1.4 million sq ft of office space for ₹2,130 crore over 15 years, documents accessed by Propstack show.

Earlier this year, Google opened its Ananta campus in Bengaluru, a 1.6 million sq ft facility in Mahadevapura that is also its largest office in India. In 2024, Morgan Stanley leased 1 million sq ft in Mumbai on a nine-year term, with a starting monthly rent of ₹15.96 crore. Against this backdrop, the TCS deal is among the largest commercial real estate transactions Bengaluru has seen in recent years, experts said.

In August, Apple India Pvt Ltd leased around 2.7 lakh sq ft of office space in real estate developer Embassy Group’s project Embassy Zenith in Bengaluru for a 10-year term, with a total rental outlay of over ₹1,000 crore, setting a benchmark with lease rates touching almost ₹235 per sq ft per month.

The iPhone and iPad maker has leased nine floors, from the 5th to the 13th, with a carpet area of 1.96 lakh sq ft and a chargeable area of 2.68 lakh sq ft in Bengaluru’s Sankey Road from Mac Charles (India) Ltd. Apple will pay ₹6.31 crore per month, translating to ₹235 per sq ft.

Global Capability Centers (GCCs) have leased around 100 million sq ft of office space across the top seven cities in India since 2021. Over the past few years, GCC demand has gained strong momentum, with leasing activity by global corporates estimated to touch 28 million square feet in 2025, nearly double the levels seen in 2021, according to a report by Colliers India, a real estate consultancy firm.

The report said that Bengaluru and Hyderabad have established themselves as India’s leading GCC hubs, with more than 60 million square feet of GCC leasing since 2021. It said that Bengaluru stands out as the premier hub not only for technology GCCs but also for global engineering and manufacturing firms.