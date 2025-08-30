Search
Sat, Aug 30, 2025
New Delhi oC

Karnataka doubles registration fees for certain properties, new rates from Aug 31

PTI |
Updated on: Aug 30, 2025 09:36 pm IST

The Karnataka government revised registration fees under Registration Act, 1908, effectively doubling the rates for certain property and document registrations

Bengaluru, Aug 30 (PTI) The Karnataka government has revised the registration fees under the Registration Act, 1908, effectively doubling the rates for certain property and document registrations. The new rates will come into force from tomorrow (Aug 31). According to a notification issued by the Revenue Department on Friday, the fee charged “for every 1,000 or part thereof” has been increased from 10 to 20. Similarly, the fee described as 'one rupee' in two other categories will now be 'two rupee'. The order was issued by S R Shivashankar, Deputy Secretary to Government, Revenue Department (Disaster Management, Stamps and Registration).

The Karnataka government has amended the Registration Act, 1908, effectively doubling registration charges for select property and document registrations. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)
The Karnataka government has amended the Registration Act, 1908, effectively doubling registration charges for select property and document registrations. (Representational Image)(Unsplash)

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Lok sabha election 2024 voting live , Karnataka election 2024 live in Bengaluru , Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
News / Real Estate / Karnataka doubles registration fees for certain properties, new rates from Aug 31
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On