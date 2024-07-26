Kushal Tandon buys a 2002 sq ft property in Alibaug for 2 crore

After Amitabh Bachchan and Kriti Sanon, model and actor Kushal Tandon has purchased a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, a second home destination near Mumbai. He has purchased the land parcel in the Sol de Alibaug project by The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL) for ₹2 crore, the company said. Model and actor Kushal Tandon has purchased a 2,000 sq ft plot in Alibaug, a second home destination near Mumbai.

Kushal Tandon is an Indian model and actor known for his portrayal of Virat Singh Vadhera in Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai and Arjun Sharma in Beyhadh. He also participated in Nach Baliye, Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi. In 2023, according to Wikipedia.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had bought a 10,000 sq ft plot in the same project in Alibaug for ₹10 crore. Bachchan had also bought a land parcel from HoABL in Ayodhya in its project The Sarayu, a 7-star mixed-use enclave coming up in the temple town. Real estate industry sources had said that the Ayodhya plot measured around 10,000 sq ft and was valued at ₹14.5 crore.

Kriti Sanon has also purchased a 2000 sq ft plot in the same project.

Alibaug, barely an hour from South Mumbai has become a favorite spot for Bollywood celebrities to invest in second homes. Alibaug is famous for being a second home destination for several Bollywood stars, sportsmen, industrialists and high net worth individuals.

"The recently inaugurated Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) has enhanced connectivity to Alibaug,” HoABL said in a statement.

Government initiatives to enhance infrastructure, including expanded roads, upgraded transportation facilities, and a new airport, have increased accessibility and spurred real estate development. These improvements have led to a rise in demand for luxury second homes, driving property values up and positioning Alibaug as a prime residential area in the coming years.

The House of Abhinandan Lodha (HoABL), a branded land developer, is revolutionizing land ownership through its innovative New Generation Land concept. HoABL has over 700 acres of land under active development. Out of its customer base of over 6,000, 17% are NRIs from 20 countries, primarily the USA, UAE, and Singapore. The remaining 83% are from 150 towns across India.

The company has projects spread across Alibaug, Anjarle, Dapoli, Neral in Maharashtra, Ayodhya, and Goa.