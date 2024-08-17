LTI Mindtree leases 5.85 lakh square feet office space in Chennai for five years at a monthly rent of 3.98 crore

IT services major LTI Mindtree has leased an office space spanning 5.85 lakh square feet in Chennai’s Manapakkam suburb for a starting monthly rental fee of ₹3.98 crore, registration documents accessed through real estate data analytics platform Propstack showed. LTI Mindtree has leased 5.85 lakh square feet office space in Chennai for five years at a monthly rent of ₹ 3.98 crore (Representational photo)(Pexels)

The super built-up area of 5.85 lakh square feet is spread across 13 floors, including the ground floor, in Tower 1 of L&T Innovation Campus located on Mount Poonamallee Road.

The five-year lease agreement comprises a starting monthly rental fee of ₹3.98 crore or 68 per sq ft. Terms of the deal include a 12% rent escalation to ₹76 per square feet starting February 1, 2027, the documents showed.

The lease deed was executed in Chennai on February 1, 2024, and named Larsen & Toubro Limited as the lessor. It includes a lock-in period of three years which shall expire on January 31, 2027.

The big-ticket deal includes an option of lease renewal for additional 10 years, the documents showed. A security deposit equivalent to six months’ rent or ₹23.89 crore was paid as part of the agreement.

As per the property registration documents, the deal also includes parking space for 750 four wheelers and 1,586 two wheeler units. Operations and maintenance charges will be applicable at a rate of ₹12 per square feet each month, with a right to revision with prior intimation by the landlord.

Queries have been mailed to both LTI Mindtree and Larsen & Toubro by HT.com. The story will be updated once a response is received.

Property market in Chennai

Chennai ranks amongst the top three residential and commercial property markets in southern India, and amongst the top six markets across the country.

Earlier this week, Axis Commercial Real Estate Fund - a partnership between Axis Asset Management Company Limited (Axis AMC) and real estate developer Tishman Speyer - announced the acquisition of a 1.5-acre land parcel in Chennai's Fintech City.

Commenting on the acquisition, Parvesh Sharma, Managing Director and India Country Head for Tishman Speyer had said that “Chennai has emerged as an attractive location for multinational companies, including our customers within BFSI segments.”

Real estate firm Ashiana Housing and Arihant Foundation & Housing have also partnered to develop a housing project for senior citizens in Chennai with an investment of ₹225 crore.