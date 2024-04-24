Macrotech Developers Q4 profit down 11% to 665.5 crore

Realty firm Macrotech Developers that markets its properties under the Lodha brand, on April 24 reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹665.5 crore in the March quarter. Realty firm Macrotech Developers that markets its properties under the Lodha brand, on April 24 reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹ 665.5 crore in the March quarter.

However, for the full fiscal year, the company registered a three-fold jump in profit to ₹1,549.1 crore.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Also Read: Macrotech Developers to raise ₹125 cr through issue of debentures

Its net profit stood at ₹744.4 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and ₹486.7 crore in the entire 2022-23 fiscal.

The company's total income grew to ₹4,083.9 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3,271.7 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate: All that you need to know about ‘bulk’ property deals being registered in the financial capital

During 2023-24, the company's total income rose to ₹10,469.5 crore from ₹9611.2 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Macrotech is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.

ALso Read: Wellknown Polyester's CMD buys two luxury apartments in Mumbai for ₹270 crore