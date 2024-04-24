 Macrotech Developers Q4 profit down 11% to ₹665.5 crore - Hindustan Times
Macrotech Developers Q4 profit down 11% to 665.5 crore

PTI |
Apr 24, 2024 08:15 PM IST

Realty firm Macrotech Developers that markets its properties under the Lodha brand, on April 24 reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 665.5 crore in the March quarter.

Realty firm Macrotech Developers that markets its properties under the Lodha brand, on April 24 reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to 665.5 crore in the March quarter.

However, for the full fiscal year, the company registered a three-fold jump in profit to 1,549.1 crore.

Its net profit stood at 744.4 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and 486.7 crore in the entire 2022-23 fiscal.

The company's total income grew to 4,083.9 crore in the quarter under review from 3,271.7 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.

During 2023-24, the company's total income rose to 10,469.5 crore from 9611.2 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.

Macrotech is one of the leading real estate firms in the country. 

News / Real Estate / Macrotech Developers Q4 profit down 11% to 665.5 crore
