Macrotech Developers Q4 profit down 11% to ₹665.5 crore
Macrotech Developers net profit stood at ₹744.4 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and ₹486.7 crore in the entire 2022-23 fiscal
Realty firm Macrotech Developers that markets its properties under the Lodha brand, on April 24 reported an 11 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹665.5 crore in the March quarter.
However, for the full fiscal year, the company registered a three-fold jump in profit to ₹1,549.1 crore.
Also Read: Macrotech Developers to raise ₹125 cr through issue of debentures
Its net profit stood at ₹744.4 crore in the fourth quarter of 2022-23 and ₹486.7 crore in the entire 2022-23 fiscal.
The company's total income grew to ₹4,083.9 crore in the quarter under review from ₹3,271.7 crore in the year-ago period, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Also Read: Mumbai real estate: All that you need to know about ‘bulk’ property deals being registered in the financial capital
During 2023-24, the company's total income rose to ₹10,469.5 crore from ₹9611.2 crore in the 2022-23 fiscal.
Macrotech is one of the leading real estate firms in the country.
ALso Read: Wellknown Polyester's CMD buys two luxury apartments in Mumbai for ₹270 crore