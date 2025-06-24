MAIA Estates plans 3,000 crore investment to scale up its real estate presence in Bengaluru

Bengaluru-based real estate developer MAIA Estates plans to launch over 4 million sq ft of new housing and commercial projects this financial year, backed by an investment of ₹3,000 crore, founder and CEO of the company, Mayank Ruia told HT.com. Bengaluru-based real estate developer MAIA Estates plans to launch over 4 million sq ft of new housing and commercial projects this financial year, backed by an investment of ₹ 3,000 crore, founder and CEO of the company, Mayank Ruia told HT.com .

With this expansion, the company’s total development footprint in Bengaluru is expected to exceed 2.5 million sq ft by year-end.

"The upcoming projects will span across a wide price range, starting from ₹2 crore and going up to ₹12 crore, with high-end residences priced above ₹15,000 per sq ft," Ruia said.

Housing projects pipeline

Among the developer’s recent highlights is the completion of its flagship residential asset, 27 Summit, delivered in 3.5 years. Positioned in the super-luxury segment, homes in the project are priced between ₹21 crore and ₹27 crore, with rates starting at ₹47,000 per sq. ft.

Currently, MAIA has 6 to 8 residential projects at various stages, from planning to sales and construction. The company expects to launch 1.5–2 million sq. ft. of new space in FY2026, targeting a cumulative footprint of 2–2.5 million sq. ft. in Bengaluru alone by year-end.

"Ticket sizes for its homes range between ₹2 crore and ₹12 crore, with select properties priced upwards of ₹12,000 per sq ft," Ruia said.

Nearly 50–60% of MAIA’s residential inventory lies in North Bengaluru, where prices vary from ₹2.5 crore to ₹12 crore.

MAIA’s developments are concentrated within Bengaluru’s inner ring and fast-developing zones in the north. "While prime city-centre areas like Richmond Road and Basavanagudi are earmarked for ultra-luxury residential projects, eastern Bengaluru remains a cautious choice for the brand," he said.

Beyond Bengaluru, MAIA made its debut in Chennai in late 2024 with an ultra-luxury residential project comprising eight exclusive homes priced around ₹20 crore each. The project is nearly sold out, and additional launches are planned in the city.

"The company's development plans are projected to require around ₹3,000 crore in capital. Funding will be structured with a one-third split across equity, construction finance, and customer sales," Ruia said.

Foray into commercial real estate

MAIA has already raised over ₹1,000 crore from CapitaLand for its commercial venture and secured over ₹300 crores in the past for residential development through internal accruals and partners

It entered the commercial real estate market in February 2025 through a marquee transaction with global real estate player CapitaLand.

“The move complements MAIA’s traditionally residential-centric portfolio and is expected to significantly boost its long-term asset base. Plans are underway to triple the company’s office footprint over the next 3–4 years, with key focus areas including Bengaluru’s Central Business District (CBD), Hebbal, and the Outer Ring Road (ORR),” he said.

MAIA currently has 1.5 million sq. ft. of commercial space under development, with future growth pegged to the availability of high-potential land parcels. All ongoing office projects are standalone, and future developments are expected to follow an opportunity-led strategy.