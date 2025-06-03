Search Search
Tuesday, Jun 03, 2025
New Delhi oC
Meenakshi Group to raise up to 700 crore for a real estate-focused alternate investment fund

ByHT Real Estate News
Jun 03, 2025 11:26 AM IST

Hyderabad real estate: Meenakshi Group has committed 20% of the corpus size as sponsor capital for the fund, which aims to invest in up to 8 deals over 6 years

Hyderabad-based real estate firm Meenakshi Group has announced that it will raise up to 700 crore for a realty-focused alternative investment fund (AIF), the Meenakshi Real Assets Fund. The company has committed 20% of the corpus size as sponsor capital for the fund, the company said.

Hyderabad-based real estate firm Meenakshi Group has announced that it will raise up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>700 crore for a realty-focused alternative investment fund (AIF), the Meenakshi Real Assets Fund (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)
The fund, with a total corpus of 700 crore (including a 350 crore greenshoe option), will follow a hybrid investment strategy by deploying capital across both debt and equity instruments, the company said.

With a six-year investment horizon, the Meenakshi Real Assets Fund will target 6 to 8 high-conviction deals, focusing on self-liquidating real estate assets that offer a combination of steady cash flows and capital appreciation. The fund is geared toward working with Tier I developers operating in high-growth micro-markets across key urban centres, with deal sizes of up to 70 crore per transaction, the company said.

Also Read: ASK Property Fund, ISIR-backed real estate AIF raises 500 crore for Investment in luxury housing projects

“Securing the AIF license allows us to bring institutional-grade, well-structured investment products to the market. We’re already seeing strong early interest, and we have three deals currently under due diligence. We’ve also received soft commitments from the Meenakshi Group, its wider network, and early investors," Mahesh Katragadda, CEO of Meenakshi Alternates, said.

“Our goal is to build long-term trust and deliver consistent returns by leveraging our strong track record in real estate. We are focused on creating value through disciplined capital deployment and high-quality investment opportunities," he said.

