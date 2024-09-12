MHADA lottery 2024: More than 68,000 applications received for 2,030 affordable homes in Mumbai

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has received more than 68,000 applications for the MHADA lottery 2024 that it launched last month. More than 2000 affordable homes in the price range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore are on offer under the scheme, sources told HT.com. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority has received more than 68,000 applications for the MHADA lottery 2024 that it launched last month.( (Photo by Pramod Thakur/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times))

Following the announcement, MHADA had received nearly 30,000 applications as of August 29 that doubled within two weeks to over 68,000 applications.

This is because MHADA decided to reduce prices of 370 affordable homes by 10% to 25% on August 29.

According to the data shared by MHADA, 68,651 applications have been submitted so far and 49,284 applicants have paid the earnest money deposit (EMD) required to be paid for the apartments as of September 11.

The MHADA lottery 2023 had received more than 1 lakh applications for over 4,000 affordable homes that were up for sale in Mumbai.

Apartment prices

MHADA lottery 2024 has on offer apartments in the price range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore. Most units in the higher income group (HIG) are being offered in the range of ₹1 crore and ₹6 crore plus. The homes are located in areas like Andheri, Antop Hill, Juhu, Goregaon, Tardeo, Vikhroli, Powai among several others.

The costliest among them is a unit worth ₹6.82 crore in south Mumbai's Tardeo area measuring over 1,500 sq ft. This apartment is located on a higher floor, is ready-to-move, and the building overlooks the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and faces the sea.

How to apply for the MHADA lottery 2024?

According to MHADA officials, the application procedure for MHADA lottery 2024 is completely online and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery related updates on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

The last date for applying in the MHADA lottery 2024 is September 19.