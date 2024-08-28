CIDCO lottery 2024: More than 900 affordable homes in the range of 26 lakh to 2 crore for sale in Navi Mumbai

After the MHADA housing lottery 2024 for Mumbai, City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has launched a draw for 902 affordable homes in Mumbai’s satellite city Navi Mumbai. The CIDCO lottery 2024 is offering homes in the range of ₹26 lakh to over ₹2 crore in areas such as Kalamboli, Kharghar and Ghansoli among others. CIDCO Lottery 2024: City Industrial Development Corporation (CIDCO) has launched a draw for 902 affordable homes in Mumbai’s satellite city Navi Mumbai. (Bachchan Kumar/HT PHOTO)

Out of a total of 902 homes, 213 flats in the developed nodes of Kalamboli, Kharghar and Ghansoli in Navi Mumbai and 689 flats in CIDCO's Valleyshilp, Swapnpurti and Vastuvihar-Celebration housing complexes at Kharghar are available for sale, CIDCO said in a statement.

Also Read: Housing sales up by 5% in FY24 in Mumbai Metropolitan Region, launches down by 22%: Report

Online applications for registering in the lottery are currently being accepted and the last day for applying is September 26. The results for the housing draw will be announced on October 10.

Prospective buyers can apply on https://lottery.cidcoindia.com

The CIDCO lottery 2024 offers homes in all categories - Economic Weaker Section (EWS), Lower Income Group (LIG), Middle Income Group (MIG) and High Income Group (HIG).

Those with a family income of up to ₹6 lakh per annum can apply for a home under the EWS category. Those with an income between ₹6 lakh and ₹9 lakh can apply under the LIG category.

Also Read: MHADA plans to conduct two housing lotteries annually, create stock of 50,000 affordable homes over the next five years

For those with a family income between ₹9 lakh to ₹12 lakh can apply under the MIG category and those with family income above ₹12 lakh per annum can apply under the HIG category.

All about MHADA lottery 2024

The MHADA has started accepting applications for the housing lottery 2024 from August 9 and the last date is September 4 up to 11.45 pm. Results for the MHADA lottery 2024 will be announced on September 13 at 11 am.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2024: Applications for over 2,000 homes open, here are the details

Since August 9, MHADA has received more than 22,000 applications and over 14,500 applicants have also paid the required earnest money deposit (EMD). These apartments are available in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹7.58 crore.