MHADA lottery 2024: Today is last day to apply, total applications cross 1 lakh mark

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received more than 1 lakh applications for 2,030 affordable homes in Mumbai for the MHADA lottery 2024 that opened to the public in August. The housing draw closes today. Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) has received close to 1 lakh applications for 2,030 affordable homes in Mumbai for the MHADA lottery 2024 that opened to the public in August. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT )

In MHADA lottery 2023, the total number of applications had crossed the 1 lakh mark for over 4,000 affordable homes.

The MHADA had announced a lottery of more than 2,000 affordable homes in August 2024 and started accepting applications on August 9.

How to apply for the MHADA lottery 2024?

According to MHADA officials, the application procedure for MHADA lottery 2024 is completely online and homebuyers can keep a track of lottery related updates on https://housing.mhada.gov.in/

Home prices slashed in MHADA lottery 2024

The apartments in MHADA lottery 2024 are available in the range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore.

The MHADA on August 29 had announced a reduction in prices of 370 affordable homes, that are part of the ongoing housing lottery, by 10% to 25%.

Also Read: MHADA slashes prices of 370 affordable homes in Mumbai by 10% to 25%, extends registration deadline to September 19

According to the data shared by MHADA, 1.10 lakh applications were submitted and 86,288 applicants have also paid the earnest money deposit (EMD) required to be paid for the apartments, as of September 18.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2024: As many as 2,000 affordable homes up for grabs in Mumbai

MHADA lottery 2024's costliest apartment in South Mumbai

MHADA lottery 2024 has on offer apartments in the price range of ₹29 lakh to ₹6.82 crore. Most units in the higher income group (HIG) are being offered in the range of ₹1 crore and ₹6 crore plus. These are located in areas like Andheri, Antop Hill, Juhu, Goregaon, Tardeo, Vikhroli, Powai among several others.

Also Read: MHADA lottery 2024: Divorced applicants to face additional scrutiny while applying for 2,030 affordable homes in Mumbai

The costliest among them is a unit worth ₹6.82 crore in south Mumbai's Tardeo area measuring over 1,500 sq ft. This apartment is located on a higher floor, is ready-to-move, and the building overlooks the Mahalaxmi Racecourse and faces the sea.