Mumbai real estate: Ajit Agarkar sells apartment in Bandra West for 4 crore

Former Indian cricketer and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has sold an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for ₹4 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by SquareYards.

Former Indian cricketer and BCCI chief selector Ajit Agarkar has sold an apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for ₹4 crore. (PTI)

The apartment is located in Jewel Cooperative Housing Society at Bandra Reclamation in Bandra West. Situated on a lower floor, the flat has a carpet area of 1,229 sq ft, the documents showed.

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The apartment was sold on April 16, 2026, along with two car parking spaces. A stamp duty of ₹24 lakh along with a registration fee of ₹30,000 was paid for the purchase of the apartment, documents showed.

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Ajit Agarkar and the buyers could not be reached for comment.

Last week, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar was in the news for selling two apartments in Mumbai's Borivali East for a combined consideration of ₹7.1 crore, according to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix.

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{{^usCountry}} The two apartments are located in the Oberoi Sky City building in Borivali East. The larger apartment, on a higher floor, has a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft and was sold for ₹5.75 crore. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹28.75 lakh and includes two car parking spaces, the documents showed. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The two apartments are located in the Oberoi Sky City building in Borivali East. The larger apartment, on a higher floor, has a carpet area of 1,101 sq ft and was sold for ₹5.75 crore. The transaction attracted a stamp duty of ₹28.75 lakh and includes two car parking spaces, the documents showed. {{/usCountry}}

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The second unit on the same floor measures 252 sq ft and was sold for ₹1.35 crore. The buyer paid ₹6.75 lakh in stamp duty, and the transaction includes one car parking space, the documents showed.

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Both properties were purchased by Suvarna Rupeshkumar Sakpal through transactions registered on June 2, 2026.

Akshay Kumar had originally acquired the two apartments from Incline Realty Pvt Ltd in November 2017. He purchased the first flat for ₹3 crore and the second flat for ₹67.55 lakh, the documents showed.

All about Bandra West

According to SquareYards, Bandra West is one of Mumbai’s sought-after real estate markets, known for its premium residential developments, vibrant lifestyle offerings, and strong social infrastructure. The locality is well connected by major road networks, suburban rail services, and the Mumbai Metro, and provides convenient access to the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

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"Strategically located near key business hubs such as Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Lower Parel, and Nariman Point, Bandra West attracts professionals, entrepreneurs, and high-net-worth individuals seeking upscale residences in a well-connected urban neighbourhood. Its blend of commercial accessibility, lifestyle amenities, and coastal charm continues to drive strong demand for residential properties in the area," SquareYards said.

Ajit Agarkar is a former Indian cricketer and cricket administrator known for his contribution to the national team as a fast-bowling all-rounder. He made his international debut in 1998 and represented India across all formats of the game, SquareYards said.

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