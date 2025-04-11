Mumbai real estate: Where to buy a studio apartment in the 50 lakh to 70 lakh range

Trump Organisation’s licensed partner in India, Tribeca Developers, is all set to launch studio apartments in Mumbai’s Andheri, citing a lack of quality options in this segment. Here’s a look at five locations in the city where homebuyers can find studio apartments priced between ₹50 lakh and ₹70 lakh. Mumbai real estate update: Here’s a look at five locations in the city where homebuyers can find studio apartments priced between ₹ 50 lakh and ₹ 70 lakh. (Representational photo)(Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

Tribeca’s latest project, Trilive, is being developed in partnership with Mumbai-based Starwing Group and will feature 650 studio apartments in Marol, Andheri.

The launch includes an initial offering of 300 units priced around ₹70 lakh. These apartments are expected to yield a 6% rental return—well above the typical 2–4% returns in India’s residential real estate sector. Notably, the units will come with a 9-year lease commitment from co-living operator Housr, ensuring consistent rental income for investors.

With demand for compact, investment-friendly homes rising, here are five areas in Mumbai where buyers can find similar studio apartments, also known as 1RK units, within this budget range.

1) Dahisar

Located at the northernmost edge of Mumbai, Dahisar offers several studio or 1RK apartments priced between ₹40 lakh and ₹55 lakh. According to local brokers, owning a home within Mumbai city limits is becoming increasingly difficult, but studio apartments provide an accessible entry point for homebuyers.

Brokers also note that there has been no new supply of 1RK units in Dahisar since 2012, with existing ones now priced around ₹55 lakh. In newer buildings, residential property rates range between ₹20,000 and ₹25,000 per sq ft, and the rental value is in the range of ₹14,000 to ₹18,000 per month.

Also Read: Why are up to ₹2 crore properties the most preferred in the Mumbai real estate market?

2) Borivali

Borivali is a major area in the western suburbs of Mumbai. The locality is also home to several 1 RK or studio apartments in old buildings that typically measure around 200 sq ft to 300 sq ft. Local brokers said studio apartments have not seen any fresh supply in the last two decades. However, the demand remains strong.

"There is no supply of studio apartments in Borivali, but the demand is good, and it is easy to sell or rent 1 RK or studio apartments to bachelors or working professionals. While a luxury project in the area has built studio apartments, they are not sold individually but only as part of larger 2 or 3 BHK combinations (Jodi flats), further limiting standalone supply," said Ashish Joshi, a real estate broker from Borivali.

Local brokers said that the per-square-foot rate of residential units in Borivali ranges between ₹30,000 and ₹50,000 in new developments. The rental value for studio apartments is around ₹20,000 to ₹25,000 per month.

Also Read: Mumbai real estate market: 5 luxury apartment deals that cost ₹100 crore and above

3) Andheri

Andheri is centrally located between the eastern and western parts of the city and hosts numerous colleges and commercial office spaces. Although no new developments specifically focused on studio apartments have been built, brokers note that such units are more readily available in Andheri than in areas like South or Central Mumbai.

Raj Vora, a real estate consultant based in Andheri, said, "Some homeowners in Andheri offer studio apartments on a shared flat basis, renting them out to two bachelors for around ₹25,000 to ₹30,000 per month. One of my clients, for instance, leases her fully furnished studio apartment—with a fully equipped kitchen—for ₹25,000 per person each month."

The price of residential units in Andheri currently ranges between ₹30,000 and ₹50,000 per square foot.

4) Ghatkopar

Ghatkopar, located in the eastern suburbs of Mumbai, also has a supply of studio apartments. However, similar to other parts of the city, these units are mostly found in buildings over 20 years old, with no new studio apartment developments in recent construction.

According to local brokers, the price of residential units in Ghatkopar ranges between ₹25,000 and ₹40,000 per square foot, while studio apartments are typically rented out for ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month.

Also Read: Are Mumbai real estate prices moderating, giving homebuyers more room to negotiate?

5) Mulund

According to local brokers, Mulund, situated on the eastern edge of Mumbai, also features several studio apartments, many of which were built in the late 1990s. Residential property prices in the area range from ₹20,000 to ₹35,000 per square foot, while studio apartments are typically rented out for ₹15,000 to ₹20,000 per month.