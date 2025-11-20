Mumbai redevelopment news: Maharashtra govt waives resident consent for MHADA colonies measuring 20 acres or more

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a policy for the integrated and cluster redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Housing (MHADA) colonies, wherein obtaining individual consent from residents will not be required for redevelopment. The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a policy for the integrated and cluster redevelopment of MHADA colonies, wherein obtaining individual consent from residents will not be required for redevelopment. (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a new policy for the integrated and cluster redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Housing (MHADA) colonies, under which individual consent from residents will no longer be required. The state says this waiver is justified because the policy offers the highest possible rehabilitation Floor Space Index.

Developers selected through the tender process will still need to secure a consent resolution from the respective housing societies.

The rule applies to MHADA colonies measuring 20 acres or more. Mumbai and its suburbs currently have 56 such colonies.

All about the policy The policy provides the highest possible Floor Space Index (FSI) for rehabilitation. Developers appointed through the tender process will be required to obtain a consent resolution from the respective housing societies, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

According to the report, the policy will make a large number of affordable homes available for citizens in Mumbai city and its suburbs. It said that the redevelopment projects will “provide modern basic infrastructure and amenities, including well-equipped residential units, elevators, spacious parking areas, parks, community halls, playgrounds, gyms, swimming pools and CCTV facilities”.

The water supply, sewage disposal, roads, electricity, and other infrastructure will be modern and environmentally friendly, and residents will receive homes larger than their existing units, said the report.

MHADA's colonies in Mumbai MHADA’s Mumbai Board, over the years, has constructed 56 colonies for the Middle Income Group (MIG) and Low Income Group (LIG), divided into approximately 5,000 cooperative housing societies, according to the report.

However, many buildings have now deteriorated due to age and have been declared dilapidated, and MHADA has thus formulated a policy for their integrated and cluster redevelopment, according to the report.

The project plan will include integrated development of the township, incorporating green areas, schools, healthcare facilities and commercial spaces. For the redevelopment of 114 projects, MHADA will function as the planning authority.

