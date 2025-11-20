Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Mumbai redevelopment news: Maharashtra govt waives resident consent for MHADA colonies measuring 20 acres or more

    The Maharashtra cabinet has cleared a new policy for the integrated redevelopment of MHADA colonies measuring 20 acres and above

    Published on: Nov 20, 2025 8:17 AM IST
    By HT Real Estate News
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a policy for the integrated and cluster redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Housing (MHADA) colonies, wherein obtaining individual consent from residents will not be required for redevelopment.

    The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a policy for the integrated and cluster redevelopment of MHADA colonies, wherein obtaining individual consent from residents will not be required for redevelopment. (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)
    The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a policy for the integrated and cluster redevelopment of MHADA colonies, wherein obtaining individual consent from residents will not be required for redevelopment. (Mehul R Thakkar/HT)

    The Maharashtra cabinet has approved a new policy for the integrated and cluster redevelopment of Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority Housing (MHADA) colonies, under which individual consent from residents will no longer be required. The state says this waiver is justified because the policy offers the highest possible rehabilitation Floor Space Index.

    Developers selected through the tender process will still need to secure a consent resolution from the respective housing societies.

    The rule applies to MHADA colonies measuring 20 acres or more. Mumbai and its suburbs currently have 56 such colonies.

    Also Read: MHADA revises premium charges and payment terms to accelerate redevelopment of old housing societies in Mumbai

    All about the policy

    The policy provides the highest possible Floor Space Index (FSI) for rehabilitation. Developers appointed through the tender process will be required to obtain a consent resolution from the respective housing societies, according to a report in Hindustan Times.

    According to the report, the policy will make a large number of affordable homes available for citizens in Mumbai city and its suburbs. It said that the redevelopment projects will “provide modern basic infrastructure and amenities, including well-equipped residential units, elevators, spacious parking areas, parks, community halls, playgrounds, gyms, swimming pools and CCTV facilities”.

    The water supply, sewage disposal, roads, electricity, and other infrastructure will be modern and environmentally friendly, and residents will receive homes larger than their existing units, said the report.

    Also Read: Ashwin Sheth Group acquires development rights from MHADA for 3,800 crore residential project in Mumbai's Goregaon

    MHADA's colonies in Mumbai

    MHADA’s Mumbai Board, over the years, has constructed 56 colonies for the Middle Income Group (MIG) and Low Income Group (LIG), divided into approximately 5,000 cooperative housing societies, according to the report.

    However, many buildings have now deteriorated due to age and have been declared dilapidated, and MHADA has thus formulated a policy for their integrated and cluster redevelopment, according to the report.

    The project plan will include integrated development of the township, incorporating green areas, schools, healthcare facilities and commercial spaces. For the redevelopment of 114 projects, MHADA will function as the planning authority.

    Also Read: Maharashtra government’s new slum cluster redevelopment approach: 5 key things to know

    Decision on slum cluster development

    Last week, the Maharashtra Housing Department released a Government Resolution (GR), introducing a new approach to slum cluster development in the state. The policy, approved by the Maharashtra government's cabinet on October 14, was notified on November 13 and will be applicable to cluster development of areas exceeding 50 acres.

    recommendedIcon
    Stay updated with latest Real Estate news and updates from India and around the World, explore the latest market moves and premium property listings updates now on Hindustan Times
    News/Real Estate/Mumbai Redevelopment News: Maharashtra Govt Waives Resident Consent For MHADA Colonies Measuring 20 Acres Or More
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes