NBCC secures work orders worth 23,500 crore in 2023-24 fiscal

NBCC Ltd, the government’s construction arm, said on April 23 that it had secured projects worth ₹23,500 crore during the 2023-24 fiscal year. NBCC Ltd, the government’s construction arm, said on April 23 that it had secured projects worth ₹ 23,500 crore during the 2023-24 fiscal year. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

The company "has secured record new works of ₹23,500 crore on consolidated basis and ₹18,400 crore on standalone basis, as compared to ₹6,700 crore (consolidated basis) and ₹4,225 crore (standalone basis) in preceding fiscal," it said in a statement.

K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC (India) Limited, said that the company's strength in the construction and infrastructure domain, particularly in redevelopment and land monetization endeavors.”

“With a robust order book and a strategic focus on redevelopment and land monetization, NBCC is well-positioned to not only sustain but also incrementally elevate its growth trajectory, propelling sustainable development forward in India's construction and infrastructure landscape,” he said.

Major business secured in FY 2023-24 included additional Floor Area Ratio works in Amrapali worth approximately Rs. 10,000 crore. First redevelopment project outside Delhi for Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) project valued at ₹2000 crore, the company said.

It also diversified into the agri-infrastructure sector through the construction of grain storage under the World's Largest Grain Storage Plan with an approximate value of ₹1,500 crore.

NBCC also received work orders for redevelopment and modernisation of government of India presses through a self-financing model at Mayapuri, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Nasik and Kolkata, valued at ₹750 crore.

The company secured various infrastructure works of SAIL Bhilai, Bokaro, Durgapur and Burnpur valuing ₹580 crore, the company said.

During the financial year 2023-2024, the company has awarded works of about ₹9,800 crore pertaining to different projects, it said.

In WTC Nauroji Nagar, NBCC has sold commercial real estate inventory valuing approximately Rs. 6,500 crore this FY as compared to around Rs. 2,100 crore in last FY. As on date, the company has sold a total commercial inventory of over 30 lakh sq ft through 25 e-auctions having a sale value of over ₹12,100 crore, the company said.

