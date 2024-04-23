 NBCC secures work orders worth ₹23,500 crore in 2023-24 fiscal - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

NBCC secures work orders worth 23,500 crore in 2023-24 fiscal

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 10:24 PM IST

Major business secured by NBCC in FY 2023-24 included additional Floor Area Ratio works in Amrapali worth approximately ₹10,000 crore, it said in a statement

NBCC Ltd, the government’s construction arm, said on April 23 that it had secured projects worth 23,500 crore during the 2023-24 fiscal year.

NBCC Ltd, the government’s construction arm, said on April 23 that it had secured projects worth <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>23,500 crore during the 2023-24 fiscal year. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)
NBCC Ltd, the government’s construction arm, said on April 23 that it had secured projects worth 23,500 crore during the 2023-24 fiscal year. (Virendra Singh Gosain/HT PHOTO)

The company "has secured record new works of 23,500 crore on consolidated basis and 18,400 crore on standalone basis, as compared to 6,700 crore (consolidated basis) and 4,225 crore (standalone basis) in preceding fiscal," it said in a statement.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

K P Mahadevaswamy, CMD, NBCC (India) Limited, said that the company's strength in the construction and infrastructure domain, particularly in redevelopment and land monetization endeavors.”

“With a robust order book and a strategic focus on redevelopment and land monetization, NBCC is well-positioned to not only sustain but also incrementally elevate its growth trajectory, propelling sustainable development forward in India's construction and infrastructure landscape,” he said.

Major business secured in FY 2023-24 included additional Floor Area Ratio works in Amrapali worth approximately Rs. 10,000 crore. First redevelopment project outside Delhi for Kerala State Housing Board (KSHB) project valued at 2000 crore, the company said.

Also Read: After Amrapali, NBCC exploring more stressed real estate project options in Delhi-NCR and Mumbai

It also diversified into the agri-infrastructure sector through the construction of grain storage under the World's Largest Grain Storage Plan with an approximate value of 1,500 crore.

NBCC also received work orders for redevelopment and modernisation of government of India presses through a self-financing model at Mayapuri, Rashtrapati Bhawan, Nasik and Kolkata, valued at 750 crore.

Also Read: NBCC gets approval from Greater Noida Authority to develop five Amrapali projects worth 10,000 crore

The company secured various infrastructure works of SAIL Bhilai, Bokaro, Durgapur and Burnpur valuing 580 crore, the company said.

During the financial year 2023-2024, the company has awarded works of about 9,800 crore pertaining to different projects, it said.

In WTC Nauroji Nagar, NBCC has sold commercial real estate inventory valuing approximately Rs. 6,500 crore this FY as compared to around Rs. 2,100 crore in last FY. As on date, the company has sold a total commercial inventory of over 30 lakh sq ft through 25 e-auctions having a sale value of over 12,100 crore, the company said.

Also Read: NBCC sells 4.8 lakh sq ft of commercial space for 1905 crore in Delhi’s World Trade Centre

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Real Estate / NBCC secures work orders worth 23,500 crore in 2023-24 fiscal
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On