One-fifth of indoor amusement centres occupy larger than 50,000 sq ft retail space: JLL

The Indian real estate market currently has approximately 6.6 million square feet of operational indoor amusement centers space spread across more than 500 centers. Almost one-fifth of these facilities occupy larger than 50,000 sq ft retail space, according to a report by JLL. The Indian real estate market currently boasts approximately 6.6 million square feet of operational indoor amusement centers space spread across more than 500 centers, said a report titled ‘Game on! Entertainment as the new frontier in Indian retail’ launched on September 18 during the two-day MAPIC India (formerly IRF) event in Mumbai.

As the lines between retail, entertainment, and dining continue to blur, it is expected that by 2028, the IAC stock is expected to touch around 11 million sq ft, according to the report titled ‘Game on! Entertainment as the new frontier in Indian retail’ launched on September 18 during the two-day MAPIC India (formerly IRF) event in Mumbai.

Premium indoor amusement centers that combine high-end gaming, upscale lounges and dining experiences are indeed emerging as a growing trend in the entertainment industry. With a focus on quality and exclusivity, these centres offer luxurious amenities, top-tier games, and carefully curated atmosphere for elevated entertainment experience.

A transformative shift is happening in India's retail landscape as Indoor Amusement Centers (IACs) emerge as key drivers of foot traffic and consumer appeal. This trend reflects a broader evolution in consumer preferences, with shoppers increasingly seeking immersive experiences beyond traditional retail offerings, the report showed.

What are indoor amusement centers?

The report deep dives into why and how the indoor amusement centers (IACs) are becoming increasingly important in the Indian retail landscape. Indoor amusement centers offer a variety of entertainment options for individuals or groups. These centers feature a combination of games and attractions to provide recreational and leisure experiences. They are located either in standalone properties or located inside a retail development/commercial complex. In some formats they also offer a variety of attractions as well as F&B options.

“Larger retail developments and malls are expected to accommodate more expansive and innovative centers. Further, standalone indoor amusement centers that offer a variety of entertainment concepts under one roof are expected to become increasingly popular in the coming years. Interestingly, these centers are also seeing a shift towards premiumization, evidenced by the fact that one-fifth of indoor amusement centers now occupy spaces larger than 50,000 square feet, showcasing the growing demand for premium, expansive entertainment avenues.” said Samantak Das, Chief Economist and Head of Research and REIS, India, JLL.

Premium IACs surge in popularity

Indoor amusement centers have transformed over two decades, with international and new local operators introducing premium formats. These premium formats require bigger spaces to provide a holistic offering.

"Currently, eatertainment formats are present in 50 plus centers, spread across 0.85 million sq ft in India” said Rahul Arora, Head - Retail Services and Office Leasing Advisory, Senior Managing Director (Karnataka, Kerala) India, JLL.

“Concepts like eatertainment that provide an integrated dining and entertainment experience, hosting multiple games and attractions under one roof, have become widely popular amongst the teens and the office goers. So has the concept of competitive socializing, which combines the elements of entertainment and competition to create a unique social experience. Typically, it focuses on a single game and generally includes an elevated bar, microbrewery and food options," he said.