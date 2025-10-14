Prestige Group launches residential project with ₹2,000 crore potential in Mira Road, near Mumbai

Bengaluru-based, listed real estate developer Prestige Group announced on October 14 the launch of a residential project spanning 5.2 acres in Mira Road, near Mumbai. According to the company, the project comprises 1,324 residential units spread across 1 million sq ft, with a gross development value (GDV) of ₹2,000 crore. Bengaluru-based, listed real estate developer Prestige Group announced on October 14 the launch of a residential project spanning 5.2 acres in Mira Road, near Mumbai (Pexels)

The company said that the project named Prestige Garden Trails is located on the Western Express Highway (WEH), and is positioned at the confluence of Dahisar and Mira Road, just a two-minute walk from the upcoming Metro station.

"The development enjoys excellent connectivity to major employment hubs through the WEH, Metro Line 9, and upcoming infrastructure upgrades. The project is set around a well-planned urban ecosystem with access to schools, hospitals, retail, and social\ infrastructure, offering residents a complete lifestyle experience," the company said.

According to the company, it will offer 1, 2, and 3 BHK apartments, along with amenities such as landscaped gardens, a clubhouse, swimming pool, children’s play zones, fitness facilities, and multipurpose courts, all designed to promote community living and well-being.

“Mumbai continues to be one of our key focus markets, and Prestige Garden Trails reflects our confidence in its strong and enduring demand for quality mid-segment housing. We’ve built a strong brand reputation in Mumbai through our luxury and uber-luxury developments, establishing deep trust and recall among customers," said Irfan Razack, Chairman and Managing Director, Prestige Group.

"With The Prestige City Mulund, our flagship integrated township in the eastern suburbs, we have successfully extended that credibility to a wider audience. Building on this momentum, we now aim to leverage our brand equity to drive greater scale and speed in the suburban markets, translating goodwill into both velocity and volume," Razack said.

According to the company, it has significantly strengthened its footprint in Mumbai over the past few years, with a diverse portfolio spanning luxury, mid-segment, and commercial developments. The launch of Prestige Garden Trails further reinforces the Group’s long-term commitment to expanding its presence in India’s financial capital and delivering homes that elevate urban living.