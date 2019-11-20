Property tax might be hiked in east Delhi: EDMC Commissioner

real-estate

East Delhi Municipal Corporation (EDMC) commissioner Dilraj Kaur on Tuesday proposed an increase in property tax rates across almost the entire 759 residential colonies under its jurisdiction. Kaur recommended house tax rates in property categories of C, D and E be hiked from 11% to 12%. These include the highest-value colonies in trans-Yamuna neighbourhoods such as Sukh Vihar, Shreshtha Vihar, East End Apartment, Mayur Vihar, Indraprastha Extension and Anand Vihar. Their Basic Unit Area Value (BUAV), on the basis of which property tax is calculated, is Rs. 400-270.

The F, G and H category of properties will see a bigger hike in property tax rates — from 7% to 10% — if approved by the EDMC House (political wing). These include lower-value colonies and villages such as Geeta Colony, Gokulpuri, Shahdara, Ambedkar Nagar, Karawal Nagar, Nand Nagri, etc. Their BUAV ranges from Rs. 230-100.

There is only one A category (premium) property in EDMC jurisdiction, the Commonwealth Games Village of Akshardham, and no B category properties here. Their current rate of property tax, 12%, and BUAV of Rs. 630-500, will remain unchanged.

The political wing of EDMC said they will most likely not support the tax rate hikes. Sandeep Kapoor, Standing Committee Chairperson, EDMC, said, “We are not in favour of this. It is always better to widen the tax net by bringing more properties under it rather than burden those who are paying.”