R Madhavan rents out 17.5 crore luxury apartment in Mumbai’s BKC for 6.5 lakh per month

Renowned actor R Madhavan and his wife, Sarita, have leased their luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for a monthly rent of ₹6.50 lakh, according to property registration documents accessed via Square Yards. Mumbai real estate update: Renowned actor R Madhavan and his wife, Sarita, have leased their luxury apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) for a monthly rent of ₹ 6.50 lakh.(HT Files)

The apartment has been rented for a period of two years to BP Exploration (Alpha) Limited, a British multinational oil and gas company formerly known as British Petroleum.

The high-end residence, which spans 4,182 sq ft, is located in Signia Pearl, a premium residential tower in BKC. Over the two-year lease term, the total rental income will amount to ₹1.60 crore. Additionally, Madhavan has received a security deposit of ₹39 lakh.

The agreement was registered on June 11, 2025, and a stamp duty of ₹47,000 and registration fees of ₹1,000 were paid for the transaction.

According to Square Yards, the lease tenure is two years, commencing in the first week of June 2025, with a lock-in period of 16 months. The monthly rent is set at ₹6.50 lakh for the first year and will escalate by 5% to approximately ₹6.83 lakh in the second year.

R Madhavan and his wife purchased the luxury apartment in July 2024 for ₹17.50 crore. Based on the agreed rental terms and acquisition cost, the gross rental yield stands at approximately 4.5% in the first year, increasing to around 4.7% in the second year of the lease.

R Madhavan could not be reached for comment. An email query sent to BP Exploration (Alpha) Limited did not receive a response. If a response is received, the story will be updated.

R Madhavan is an Indian actor and filmmaker known for his work predominantly in Tamil and Hindi cinema, with appearances in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and English films as well. He established himself with successful Tamil films like Minnale (2001), Kannathil Muthamittal (2002), Anbe Sivam (2003), and Aaytha Ezhuthu (2004), while also making a mark in Hindi cinema with notable roles in Rang De Basanti (2006), Guru (2007), and the blockbuster 3 Idiots (2009).

All about Bandra Kurla Complex

BKC is the city’s central business district (CBD) and a prime hub for the BFSI sector and Fortune 500 companies.

BKC is one of the costliest commercial districts in India, with office spaces for Jio, Apple, Netflix, Facebook, Amazon, the National Stock Exchange, Standard Chartered Bank, WeWork, CISCO, Pfizer, Spotify, and Blackstone. BKC also houses government institutions like the GST, the Reserve Bank of India, the Income Tax Department, and the Family Court. The US Consulate also has a sprawling campus inside BKC.

BKC is in the centre of the western and eastern parts of the financial capital and is connected to the Western Express Highway (WEH), Bandra-Worli Sea Link, international airport, Eastern Express Highway (EEH), and Eastern Freeway, among several other arterial roads.