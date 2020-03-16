Renting an apartment or flat? Look out for these 5 things

real-estate

Updated: Mar 16, 2020 13:06 IST

There are several things that we need to keep in mind while hunting for a new apartment or a flat.

People zero in on a house that fits their budget and lifestyle. But before signing the rent agreement there are a few things to keep in mind.

Inspect the apartment: One of the crucial things before buying an apartment is to inspect it properly. If there is any damage, ask the owner to fix it before you sign the agreement and move in. Else you will be blamed for it and will have to shell out from your own pocket to get things repaired.

Check the gas pipelines and look for any leaks, check switchboards, fans, lights, bathroom fittings, including water flow, showerheads, sink and faucets. Look for loose doorknobs, window handles and panes. Also, check walls and ceiling and ensure there is no seepage.

Landlord: You need to be talk clearly with the landlord. If your friends come over to your place often, put it into your landlord’s notice as there are some who might have a problem with it. If you have odd working hours, speak about that too.

It is also advisable to ask the owner of the apartment about the mode of paying the rent. There may be some landlords who accept cash, while some prefer cheque or online transfer. Find out the date by when the rent can be paid and if you will have to pay a penalty for any delay in payment.

Another thing to sort out in the agreement is the yearly increase in the rent. Most lease agreement have a clause about a 10% hike in rent, sort it out in the beginning to avoid any troubles in the future.

Utility costs: Renting an apartment in any metro or other developing cities means you must be prepared to pay for a number of utilities along with the monthly rent.

Utility costs include maintenance, water, gas connection, electricity and garbage cleaning. There are some charges which are included in your rent, but there are a few that are not.

You should ensure that everything is clearly mentioned in the rent agreement.

Pet policy: If you have a pet or you are planning to get one after moving to a new apartment, make sure your landlord agrees to that. Talk to the landlord if there is any extra charge to keep pets and the types of pet allowed.

There have been instances when the landlord is okay with a pet but the society has restrictions. There are some societies which are not pet-friendly and if you are planning to rent an apartment there, you may not be allowed to take your pet along.

Pest control: Look at every nook and corner and check all the storage places, kitchen shelves, cupboards and other furniture for bug infestations or rodent droppings.

You must ask the owner of the house to get pest control done and continue the practice every six months to ensure that you are not troubled by rats, cockroaches, bed bugs and other pests.