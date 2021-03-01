IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Real Estate / SBI offers home loans at 6.7%, zero processing fee in a limited period offer
SBI's home loan interest rates for loans up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 lakh start at 6.7% and 6.75% for loans above <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>75 lakh. (iStock/Hindustan Times Archive)
SBI's home loan interest rates for loans up to 75 lakh start at 6.7% and 6.75% for loans above 75 lakh. (iStock/Hindustan Times Archive)
real estate

SBI offers home loans at 6.7%, zero processing fee in a limited period offer

  • SBI also said that the processing fee waiver and interest concession in the loan amount are subject to the CIBIL score of the loan applicant.
READ FULL STORY
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 02:39 PM IST

The State Bank of India (SBI) in a limited period offer on home loans has announced interest concession of up to 70 basis points (bps) with interest rates starting from 6.7% along with a 100% waiver on loan processing charges till March 31. SBI also said that the processing fee waiver and interest concession in the loan amount are subject to the CIBIL score of the loan applicant.

The home loan interest rates for loans up to 75 lakh start at 6.7% and 6.75% for loans above 75 lakh, the country’s largest lender said. The bank said in a release said it believes that customers who have a good credit score and better repayment history should get accessed to better rates. For those who want to avail the home loan, they can apply for the home loan from the bank’s YONO app. Customers can also go to the bank’s website to apply for home loans.

The announcement from the largest mortgage lender in the country comes after it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate on Thursday to enable the processing of home loans, approvals and to provide other benefits at a faster pace. Hence, people buying houses under approved projects of Shapoorji Pallonji Real Estate will get the home loans processed slightly faster, according to a PTI report.

‘We sanction home loans in five days in all our approved projects, which is the key benefit for the customers apart from complete waiver of legal and valuation charges,” Shreekant, SBI’s head and chief general manager of the real estate and housing business unit said while outlining that the collaboration between the two will ‘create win-win business opportunities for all stakeholders.’

SBI chairman Dinesh Khara said that the bank will look forward to more builder tie-ups to reduce the turnaround time of home loans. He said that the bank is targeting to reduce the turnaround time for approving home loans to five days as against 12 days.

Along with regular home loans for buyers, it also hosts SBI Privilege Home Loan for employees from the government sector, SBI Shaurya Home Loan for army personnel and defence officials, SBI MaxGain Home Loan, SBI Smart Home, Top-up Loan for existing customers of the SBI, SBI NRI Home Loan, SBI FlexiPay Home Loan for loans of higher amounts and SBI HerGhar Home Loan for women.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi home loan state bank of india home loan interest
Close
Estate agents for sale and sold boards in a van in Colchester, UK. (Bloomberg File Photo )
Estate agents for sale and sold boards in a van in Colchester, UK. (Bloomberg File Photo )
real estate

Housing booms in Australia as prices surge most in 17 years

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON MAR 01, 2021 06:08 AM IST
While housing prices are surging from Singapore to Canada and the US, a return to boom times in Australia threatens to swell an already worrisome pile of household debt and make it harder for young people to get a foot on the property ladder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Globally, about 26% of the ultra-wealthy also plan on purchasing a home in 2021, up against 20% of 2020. The pandemic-induced residential mini-boom is expected to continue through 2021. (Representative Image)(AFP)
Globally, about 26% of the ultra-wealthy also plan on purchasing a home in 2021, up against 20% of 2020. The pandemic-induced residential mini-boom is expected to continue through 2021. (Representative Image)(AFP)
real estate

One out of five Indian UHNWIs planning to buy a new home in 2021: Report

ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 27, 2021 03:05 PM IST
The preferred investment locations for ultra-wealthy Indians are largely concentrated in domestic market followed by preferences in international markets of the United States, the United Kingdom, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo a house is pictured for sale in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand's government on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 made the first of several promised moves to rein in skyrocketing house prices by ordering the nation's Reserve Bank to consider the impact on housing when making decisions. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)(AP)
FILE - In this Aug. 13, 2018, file photo a house is pictured for sale in Christchurch, New Zealand. New Zealand's government on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021 made the first of several promised moves to rein in skyrocketing house prices by ordering the nation's Reserve Bank to consider the impact on housing when making decisions. (AP Photo/Mark Baker, File)(AP)
real estate

Real estate in New Zealand feels Covid heat as housing prices skyrocket

PTI, Wellington
PUBLISHED ON FEB 25, 2021 07:57 AM IST
Opposing the expectations, prices have risen by more than 19% over the past year, putting them out of reach for many people wanting to buy their first home.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In view of the lockdown, MahaRera had first extended validity of real estate projects by 3 months on April 2, and then extended it by another 3 months on May 18.(HT FILE)
In view of the lockdown, MahaRera had first extended validity of real estate projects by 3 months on April 2, and then extended it by another 3 months on May 18.(HT FILE)
real estate

Realty sector witnessing K-shaped recovery: Report

PTI, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 22, 2021 05:09 PM IST
The smaller sized real estate companies' woes will “weigh heavily” on the sector as a whole, domestic rating agency Icra said in its report.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In view of the lockdown, MahaRera had first extended validity of real estate projects by 3 months on April 2, and then extended it by another 3 months on May 18.(HT FILE)
In view of the lockdown, MahaRera had first extended validity of real estate projects by 3 months on April 2, and then extended it by another 3 months on May 18.(HT FILE)
real estate

NRIs eye southern realty for investment: Report

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 11:03 PM IST
The maximum search or demand comes from those NRIs living in the US, followed by the UAE and Britain, said the report by Commonfloor, a Quikr platform that offers home-seekers, sellers and realty professionals an online ecosystem.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Singapore’s economy is projected to rebound as the city keeps coronavirus infections at bay and rolls out vaccinations.(Unsplash)
Singapore’s economy is projected to rebound as the city keeps coronavirus infections at bay and rolls out vaccinations.(Unsplash)
real estate

Singapore home sales exceed two-year high as curbs may loom

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:50 AM IST
  • Singapore’s property market has made a rapid recovery after the pandemic sent the economy into its worst recession, fueling speculation that authorities could intervene to calm the sector. Government ministers warned last month that they don’t want the market to run ahead of economic fundamentals.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Registration for two housing projects of Ansal API Ltd in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow has been cancelled.(Source: Sushant Golf City website)
Registration for two housing projects of Ansal API Ltd in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow has been cancelled.(Source: Sushant Golf City website)
real estate

2 Ansal API projects in Sushant Golf City, Lucknow cancelled by UPRERA

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Lucknow
PUBLISHED ON FEB 12, 2021 11:04 AM IST
  • Action was taken based on site visits and a large number of complaints related to non-possession, non-refund, violation of terms and conditions of the sales contract/allotment letter by the builder.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A general view of a government housing complex in Hong Kong. (Anthony Wallace / AFP)
A general view of a government housing complex in Hong Kong. (Anthony Wallace / AFP)
real estate

Century Real Estate sells over 100 plots in 10 days at Century Greens

ANI, Bengaluru
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:48 PM IST
  • Century Greens comprises a state-of-the-art 10,000 sq. ft. clubhouse, located at the heart of the development that provides a grand experience of landscaped greens, indoor and outdoor amenities with easy access from every plot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rates in existing commercial areas and upcoming commercial areas were hiked.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Rates in existing commercial areas and upcoming commercial areas were hiked.(Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
real estate

RLDA to lease land parcels in city for commercial development

PTI, Chennai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 11, 2021 10:42 PM IST
RLDA Vice Chairman Ved Prakash Dudeja was quoted in the release as saying that Chennai has emerged as a real estate hotspot due to the growth of the IT/ITes sector, infrastructural development and conducive policy landscape over the past few years.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (HT archive)
Representational Image. (HT archive)
real estate

New DDA policy to regulate development in green belt villages on Delhi periphery

By Risha Chitlangia
UPDATED ON FEB 10, 2021 11:40 AM IST
Currently, no new construction, either residential or commercial, is allowed in the 47 rural villages located on Delhi’s periphery such as Dhansa, Mitraon, and Kapashera
READ FULL STORY
Close
The value of single-family homes, known locally as villas, rose 2% in the richest and largest of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates, real estate consultancy Core said in a report.
The value of single-family homes, known locally as villas, rose 2% in the richest and largest of the seven sheikhdoms that make up the United Arab Emirates, real estate consultancy Core said in a report.
real estate

Abu Dhabi villa prices climb for first time in five years

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 02:33 PM IST
Rental rates continued to decline for both villas and apartments as the pandemic forced companies to cut jobs. Residency permits in the UAE, where expatriates make up the majority of the population, are usually tied to employment and many residents who lose their jobs leave the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
real estate

DDA gets 15k applications for 1,354 flats on sale; draw of lots on March 3

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha
PUBLISHED ON FEB 08, 2021 12:24 PM IST
The DDA has so far received 4,147 applications along with payment for its 1,011 HIG and MIG category flats in Dwarka and Jasola
READ FULL STORY
Close
In Delhi, properties are classified in eight categories from 'A' to 'H', with 'A' class properties being the posh areas and the least developed areas fall into 'H' category.(HT File Photo)
In Delhi, properties are classified in eight categories from 'A' to 'H', with 'A' class properties being the posh areas and the least developed areas fall into 'H' category.(HT File Photo)
real estate

Want to buy new property in Delhi? Here is good news for you

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 02:28 PM IST
The existing rate of land in 'A' category is 7.74 lakh per square metre, After the revised circle rate this will go down to 6.19 lakh per square metre, as per PTI report. In 'H' category, the circle rate will be reduced from 23,280 to 18,624 per square meter.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The rising sun seen over a construction site on a foggy morning at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
The rising sun seen over a construction site on a foggy morning at Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)
real estate

Delhi govt cuts circle rates of properties by 20 per cent

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 05, 2021 08:14 PM IST
Delhi govt cuts circle rates of properties by 20 per cent
READ FULL STORY
Close
A man rides past buildings under construction in Mumbai. (AP Photo)
A man rides past buildings under construction in Mumbai. (AP Photo)
real estate

Govt to spend 8k cr to develop 8 cities in 8 states

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 02, 2021 10:51 PM IST
  • The 15th Finance Commission, set up by the government, has recommended an outlay of 8,000 crore for developing new eight cities in eight states.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac
nerolac