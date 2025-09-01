Shah Rukh Khan rents two luxury duplexes, Kriti Sanon buys one: Which is better - a standalone apartment or a duplex?

Shah Rukh Khan has taken on rent two luxury duplexes in Mumbai’s Pali Hill, Khar, for ₹8.67 crore over three years earlier this year as his bungalow Mannat undergoes renovation and expansion in the next two years. Mumbai real estate update: Duplexes remain a preferred choice among high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and families seeking larger, more private living spaces in prime areas such as Worli, Bandra, and South Mumbai. (Picture for representational purposes only)(Pixabay)

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon recently purchased a ₹78.2 crore sea-facing duplex penthouse in Bandra’s upscale Pali Hill. The 7,302 sq. ft. home in the luxury project Supreme Prana spans the 14th and 15th floors, includes six car parking spaces, and was priced at about ₹1.18 lakh per sq. ft, one of the costliest residential deals in Mumbai’s suburbs.

Duplexes remain a preferred choice among high-net-worth individuals (HNIs) and families seeking larger, more private living spaces in prime areas such as Worli, Bandra, and South Mumbai.

With features like high ceilings and premium finishes, duplexes are often seen as a step up from conventional apartments. Some buyers insist on owning only duplex 3BHKs, while others, particularly those with senior citizens at home, prefer single-level layouts. To bridge this gap, many modern duplex and triplex residences now come with capsule lifts for easier mobility, say real estate experts.

What is a duplex?

A duplex apartment in Mumbai is a luxury residential unit spread across two levels within the same apartment, connected by an internal staircase. Unlike a regular apartment, a duplex offers the feel of an independent home with the security and amenities of a residential tower.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan rents two luxury duplex flats in Mumbai for ₹8.7 crore for three years; the reason behind the move

What is an apartment?

An apartment, on the other hand, is a conventional single-level unit within a larger building, typically ranging from 1 BHK to 4 BHK in Mumbai. Compact and efficient, apartments are designed for functional urban living and remain the most common housing choice for middle- and upper-middle-class families.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon buys a sea-facing luxury penthouse worth ₹78 crore in Mumbai's Bandra

Choosing between a duplex and an apartment depends on your needs

Whether to choose a duplex or an apartment ultimately depends on individual needs. Zeeshan Shaikh, a Pune-based IT professional, recently booked a 3.5 BHK apartment in Wagholi by stretching his budget instead of opting for a 3 BHK duplex. He explained that with his elderly parents visiting often, a duplex would have been inconvenient since accessing bedrooms on different levels would be difficult for them.

"My parents visit me and my wife every two or three months, and because of this, residing in a duplex does not make sense. Additionally, in the near future duplex is not a practical option especially if my wife is expecting. Hence, I considered spending more on an additional 250 sq ft and purchased a 350 sq ft normal apartment instead of a duplex," Shaikh said.

Another senior citizen couple in their 70s said they sold their duplex around 20 years ago.

"We sold our 3 BHK duplex after crossing 50. Having lived there since our early 40s after buying it in 1998, we decided to move in 2005 as climbing stairs had taken a toll on us. We sold the duplex and shifted to a regular 3 BHK apartment," said Veena Shah, a Malad (Mumbai) resident.

Real estate consultants note that the choice between a duplex and an apartment largely depends on a buyer’s lifestyle and preferences.

Also Read: Hrithik Roshan rents his sea-facing luxury apartment in Mumbai to girlfriend Saba Azad for just ₹75000 per month

“Some homebuyers insist on purchasing a 3 BHK only if it is a duplex,” experts say. “But those with senior citizens at home often avoid duplexes due to accessibility concerns. While capsule lifts are now being offered in duplex and triplex apartments, these features are limited to ultra-luxury projects and not standard 3 BHK units,” said Vikram Maheshwar, an Andheri-based real estate consultant.